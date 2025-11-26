Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Peter Young's avatar
J. Peter Young
12hEdited

Not being leucistically gifted myself, I wish chickadees had numbers on them, like little football players.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
Steve Swinburne's avatar
Steve Swinburne
11h

Great piece Bryan. I'm grateful for chickadees and your writing. Keep on keeping on.

I love chickadees so much I wrote a kid's book called Chick-a-dee-dee-dee. Here's a bit:

Dee-Dee fills her late summer days

stashing bugs behind birch bark,

storing sunflower seeds under lichen,

hiding spider eggs between needles,

caching caterpillars in tree crevices?

Busy, busy – dee-dee-dee!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Pfeiffer
Substack is the home for great culture