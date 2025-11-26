Black-capped Chickadee / © Bryan Pfeiffer

I mean no disrespect, but thankfulness has become somewhat a cliché in nature writing. When eco-writers reach for meaning — beyond the orchid’s sensuality or the rainbow’s grandeur — we often retreat to gratitude.

And I guess that’s fine. After all, what self-respecting human (other than an ingrate or asshole) isn’t grateful for something these days, especially for what’s genuine and of this Earth.

So what’s a tree-hugging writer to do during Thanksgiving week here in the U.S.? I could offer you a short list of natural things for which I’m grateful, but then I’d risk becoming predictable, performative, even tiresome.

Instead I bring you a common chickadee.

Orchids and rainbows are easy. But so is a chickadee. And I suppose that’s my point. I’ll explain by way of the Black-capped Chickadee, which can stand in for any of the 15 or so species of chickadee and tit (as they’re known across Eurasia), one of which is now performing near most of us.

First is fidelity. Even when it’s tough to be grateful for winter, when it’s cold enough to kill you out there, the chickadee will not leave you for warmer climes. Even when you’re bummed about war and injustice, or fearful about illness and loss, the chickadee will not abandon you to migration. Steadfast and feisty, chickadees are birds of faith.

Next is infidelity. However faithful, the chickadee is a cheater. Although breeding pairs are largely monogamous, a female will sometimes dart away from her nest for a copulation with another male. But not just any male — she goes for one more dominant or attractive than her mate.

What makes him so appealing? It could be any number of things: his age (older is better), his aggressiveness, the flash of his feathers, the vitality of his song, or however else a female chickadee might judge fitness or perhaps even beauty in a male. And because she and her young can fare better from the mixed paternity, this amounts to a case of female reproductive autonomy. Also know this: chickadees are sorting things out now in your own backyard or local park.

When they’re not paired and breeding (and cheating) in springtime, chickadees congregate into stable, winter flocks numbering from a few to a dozen. Within these groups they establish a pecking order: males asserting dominance and females taking notes, perhaps to support infidelities next spring. Hey, it’s Shakespearean at the feeders now.

Finally, experience. The audible flutter of its wings, the glint from its black-marble eye, the soft rose on its flanks, or simply the way it calls out to the light — these are the sparks of a chickadee, this week and for a lifetime.

Like nature itself, one of our most common songbirds unwittingly offers me intrinsic rewards, for which it seeks nothing in return — except maybe respect or reverence. Beyond that, am I grateful for a chickadee? Sure, guilty as charged. Lucky me, I find my faith in the prosaic, whether it chirps at the bird feeder or sprouts from the cement. Gratitude is that easy in nature. Which is why it’s cliché.

So this week, whether or not you celebrate, whether you find yourself alone or among people you love, here’s a Thanksgiving bird for all of us. Together, let’s be grateful for gratitude itself.

© Bryan Pfeiffer

Share

Postscripts