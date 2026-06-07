Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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David Blistein's avatar
David Blistein
4d

Beautiful. I describe you to people as someone who writes like Thoreau but doesn't use 100 words when 50 will do...etc. But to me the most powerful line in the whole thing is: "Like the time I went off-course chasing dragonflies at a bog in Saskatchewan." I mean, c'mon...how many people can say that?

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Kirk Wareham's avatar
Kirk Wareham
4d

Good job Brian! I love nature essays written by bushwhacking humans with whom I feel kinship. Nature, literature, and community (even if online); what a royal combination!

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