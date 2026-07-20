A Poem and a Parasite

On this edition of the Chasing Nature podcast, I bring you the most hilarious bird song I know, a summertime poem from the mind of a vulture, and my appearance on Erica Heilman’s RumbleStrip podcast, where we discuss my fascination with a crazy parasite.

Some of you might recall my essay about the parasite, a flatworm that lives entirely inside a bird’s gut and a snail’s body — and basically never sees the light of day. At one point, Erica asks me whether I find hope in the parasite. Spoiler alert: I do.

You’ll also hear some housekeeping, including my request for paying subscribers to send me questions for an AMA — an Ask Me Anything episode. And I provide an update on a series of essays now in the works about technology and humanity’s fading bond with the living world.

Thanks for listening.

Turkey Vulture / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Show Notes

You can read my essay, titled “A Parasite, Clickbait, and Honesty,” either before or after listening ( WARNING : there’s a graphic video.)

For the AMA, send your questions to me at chasingnature@substack.com. That e-mail address works only for paying subscribers.

If you harbor any interest whatsoever in the human experiment — why we’re here and how we might understand the world — subscribe to Erica Heilman’s RumbleStrip wherever you get your podcasts.

Inspiration for “The Vulture’s Memoir” comes from Charles Finn, who is, for me, among our most impactful writers. Finn’s poetry breathes with the living world of nature and human companionship. Find him online and buy his books (I own all of them). At the very least, buy On a Benediction of Wind. Finn is originally from Vermont. Although we’ve never met, it turns out I knew his dad. Small state. (Gratitude to Antonia Malchik for turning me on to Finn.)

Willow Ptarmigans and Wood Thrush recordings courtesy of Xeno-Canto: https://xeno-canto.org/246551, https://xeno-canto.org/269477, https://xeno-canto.org/503405, https://xeno-canto.org/135138.

Record-scratch sound effect from Freesound.org by kwahmah_02 / https://freesound.org/s/269476/. (I’m a proud contributor to Freesound.)

Music is by Dee Davis and the Faerie Godbrothers.

Thanks for listening and reading. I’ll see you soon with another essay.