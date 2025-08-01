Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David E. Perry's avatar
David E. Perry
1d

Brilliant and fun. You are such an excellent teacher and such a playful storyteller, Bryan. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
Juliet Wilson's avatar
Juliet Wilson
1d

What a beautiful moth and so lovely to think of them being hugged by the primroses!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture