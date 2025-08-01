I don’t know about you, but I like to spend some of my summer leisure time napping outdoors—and of course contemplating a hot-pink moth.

My inspiration is Primrose Moth (Schinia florida). Impressive enough in its flamboyant hues, which I’ll get to soon enough, this moth also offers us a lesson in evolution. Yeah, all that from a little moth now flying (and napping) near many of you.

Primrose Moths fly by night searching for mates and for Common Evening-Primrose (Oenothera biennis), a garden and roadside plant with bold yellow blooms, or its close relatives. The primrose plant opens its flowers wide at night to welcome pollinators, especially moths, and closes them during the heat and light of day, perhaps to avoid desiccation and visits by other insects.

As a result, a Primrose Moth lingering in a blossom at dawn gets an intimate embrace of petals, which is arguably a very good reason to be a moth (and perhaps a refutation of the oft-quoted, “Be the flame, not the moth”). Regardless, we ourselves might also enter this drama. On your walks along roadsides and garden paths, you’ll find the moths lounging on the stems or leaves of primrose plants, looking like bubble gum or Pepto-Bismol or a Barbie accouterment (as in my banner image above). But I mostly find them napping in the flowers.

And there in the bloom, where the moth gets its nectar and its hug, is a display of evolution by means of natural selection. Notice (above) those pale edges to the Primrose Moth’s wings. They’re a kind of camouflage. When embraced by the flower, most or all of the hot pink becomes hidden. What remains exposed to the world resembles somewhat the yellowish edges of primrose petals. It allows the moth to rest in the flower’s embrace by the light of day, presumably safer from predators (mostly birds).

William Hamilton Gibson, a 19th century American writer and illustrator, exalts in this meeting of moth and flower—and his customary exuberance is why he’s my favorite naturalist in the history of the world. In his 1892 book Sharp Eyes, a collection of essays and illustrations through the seasons (which you must own), Gibson writes of the primrose and its moth:

“Is this a mere withered, useless blossom that droops upon its stem? Is it not rather the prettiest luminous fairy tent that ever sheltered a day-dream? Last night, when its four green sepals burst from their cone, and sprang backward to release their bright, glossy petals, a small moth quickly caught the signal, and settled in quivering contentment, sipping at its throat. Its wings were of the purest rose-pink, bordered with yellow.”

If “settled in quivering contentment” isn’t enough for you, Gibson goes on to explain not only the moth’s yellow edges, but its hot pink as well:

“In the color of its marking, we find an outward expression of its beautiful sympathy, the yellow margins of the wings which protrude from the flower being quite primrose-like, and the pink being reflected in the rosy hue which the wilting primrose petals so often assume.…”

Did you catch that? “Beautiful sympathy.” First, the yellow sympathy: wing tips and petal. Then the pink sympathy: a wilted primrose flower turns from yellow to a “rosy hue.” So a Primrose Moth sitting elsewhere on the plant and resembling its withered flowers (or flower buds) presumably finds safety from predators. Evolution by means of natural selection.

Withered primrose flowers and unopened flower buds looking a bit like hot-pink moths. / ©Franz van Duns CCBY-SA4.0

As it turns out, the plant gets little to nothing in return for hugging this moth, which does not appear to be a big-time pollinator of Common Evening-Primrose (sphinx moths are probably better) and its relatives. In fact, the moth benefits in yet another way: females lay their eggs on evening primrose species, whereupon her caterpillars go to feed on the plant’s flower buds. It amounts to biting the hand (blossom) that feeds you (nectar in a later stage of your life).

Although Gibson didn’t expound upon this herbivory, as always he beckons us outdoors with purpose. “Go out now in the hot, sunny noon-time,” he writes, “and stroll among your withered primroses, and learn your lesson in humility.”

To which, with respect, I will add only one thing: When you’re out in search of these flowers and moths, take your summertime nap in forest or field or summit or anywhere comfortable. And like a Primrose Moth on its flower, “settled in quivering contentment,” you will feel all of nature’s benevolent embrace.

Share Your Primrose Moths

I’ve started a Substack Chat for you to share images of Primrose Moths you’re finding along the primrose path (or along any path).

Here’s an iNaturalist map of Primrose Moth sightings. If you live where this moth does not fly, however, fear not: Lots of other striking moths comprise this particular genus (Schinia). Here they are.

Finally, although my longtime readers may recall a similar essay from my blog many years ago, inspiration for this rewrite comes from Mariah Pfeiffer, who discovered Primrose Moths recently in Lewiston, Maine, and then discovered my post about them. (It turns out that Mariah and I are not related, other than at the very least by way of our affinity for these moths.) Here below is Mariah’s Primrose Moth image. Then my shot featuring a wilted flower (and prime-time blooms), and finally the remains of a flower that had dropped its petals to reveal the four-parted stigma and four sepals. I like the looks of it.