A sparrow’s view of dawn from Monhegan Island in the Atlantic Ocean / © Bryan Pfeiffer

ON the day my government shut down, the wind blew hard from the north at a tiny island 10 miles out to sea off the coast of Maine. As Americans awoke to confusion and acrimony, I rose that morning to a gentle rain of warblers and sparrows.

Having migrated all night, only to be driven offshore by the wind, the wayward songbirds were descending at dawn to find refuge on Monhegan Island. A mile-and-a-half long and half-a-mile wide, Monhegan is a wooded, rocky outpost where birds can outnumber people by a hundred to one. For birdwatchers like me, those are favorable odds.

As politicians in Washington turned on one another, I turned in any direction to find Yellow-rumped Warblers flashing their attitudes and buttery butts in spruce trees across the island. Palm Warblers, washed in soft yellow, fed on fat flies and pumped their tails like wind-up toys. Blackpoll Warblers, making an unusual transoceanic migration to South America, weren’t much off course in the Gulf of Maine. In total, I encountered a dozen or so warbler species that morning—each a worthy distraction from the barrage of news and hostility.

I also found solace among sparrows: the pinstripes of a Lincoln’s Sparrow, the ruddy brown on a Swamp Sparrow, and the bold distinction of a Lark Sparrow. They darted among lobster traps and coils of multicolored rope, and across the unkempt lawns of Monhegan Island’s tiny village. There’s nothing like a quorum of sparrows—10 species in total that day—to distract me from the breakdown in the nation’s capital.

Let’s be clear: Songbird migration is no cure for the dysfunction that passes for leadership here in the U.S. Politics used to imply governance—now it means tactics. Our loss of national identity and comity is painful and profound. It hurts so many of us.

Warblers know nothing of the federal budget. Sparrows are oblivious to political tribalism. These birds fly south in autumn over the U.S. regardless of its politicians mired in acrimony. Good for them.

So, no matter how any of us might come to the aid of our country, family, or friends, it helps to take a break from the maelstrom. I hope yours is close by: perhaps in the quiet sanctity of your morning coffee, the beauty of your favorite music, the comfort among people you love.

Or among warblers and sparrows in migration. After all, you and I—we’re not that different from those wind-blown songbirds.

We’re merely trying to find our way in the world.

Clockwise: Yellow-rumped Warbler, Palm Warbler, Lark Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow / © Bill Thompson and Bryan Pfeiffer

Gratitude to Bill Thompson for the images of Yellow-rumped Warbler and Palm Warbler.

