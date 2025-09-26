Hobblebush leaves from a single autumn day / © Bryan Pfeiffer

IN the pantheon of autumn leaves, Hobblebush lacks the exalted status of maples, sumacs, sweetgums, and other blazing foliage. Which is really too bad because here is a plant that in many ways symbolizes the state of humanity: multicolored, magnificent, deceitful, sensuous, in decay, and yet full of potential.

The Hobblebush leaves in that montage above were photographed (by me) during a 10-mile hike on a single day here in Vermont. Sure, autumn leaves are like snowflakes—no two alike. But I’m aware of no other plant showing such diversity of color—and such opportunity.

With its leaves generally waist-high or lower, Hobblebush (Viburnum lantanoides) stops me in my tracks—but not because this shrub is known for slowing (hobbling) a bushwhacker. Instead, from a single plant I enjoy a full spectrum of fall foliage … one leaf at a time. I’ll often eat an apple while taking in a Hobblebush display—apples and fall foliage pair well together.

Once its leaves have dropped for the season, Hobblebush nonetheless retains its sensuality. To wit, I give you (below) the naked bud. Most woody plants aren’t this explicit in winter; their buds, comprising next year’s developing leaves and flowers, are typically shrouded in overlapping, hardened “bud scales” (cataphylls). Not so Hobblebush buds, which spend winter in the buff.

Hobblebush’s naked buds (© Bryan Pfeiffer) and its bloom (© Tom Michaels)

That leftmost photo might even evoke for you the intimacy of a Georgia O’Keeffe painting, which is something I explore in an earlier essay (paywalled) titled, “The Eroticism and Mythology of the Naked Bud: The mischaracterization of Georgia O’Keeffe’s flower portraits.”

That middle image shows deception in waiting: a Hobblebush flower bud. In early spring it will burst into two types of white blooms (right). The tiny flowers clustered at the center of the inflorescence produce nectar and can set fruits (called drupes) in hues of cherry and plum. Those bigger outer flowers—the fakery—are sterile: they lack reproductive parts (pistils and stamens) and produce no nectar. They nonetheless attract unwitting insects that ultimately make their way to the central flowers, which they pollinate. (If only deception among politicians and social media weren’t so fruitful.)

For now, however, it’s all about the leaves. Hobblebush is coming into its colors across a range stretching from the northeastern U.S. and adjacent Canada southward along the spine of the Appalachians. If you yourself do not dwell in that range, fear not: In seasonal decay most anywhere there is opportunity.

Hobblebush or not, nearly every day now I head into the woods—almost any patch of hardwoods will do—and find a place to sit. Once settled, I take a few deep breaths, clear my mind, and then do little more than watch the leaves falling around me. I suppose it’s a kind of meditation. At the very least, it’s a break from the maelstrom of news, the tyranny of the inbox, and the pain of injustice.

In autumn I need no exotic destination, no rare birds, no orchids. I need only the pantheon of trees. My reward, my respite, lies in the honesty of gravity and in the grace of a single leaf floating ever so softy to earth.

The Chasing Nature Seasonal Update

Red Maple and Canadian Bunchberry / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Autumn is when I begin to develop new perks for paying subscribers. To be sure, lots of us are on budgets, so most of my essays come to you gratis. And from what I can tell, many of you who are able to “go paid” do so not necessarily for the extras, but simply to support my work as a field naturalist and writer. In addition to giving me the time to bleed at the keyboard (to write), your subscription fees in 2025 have so far helped me to:

Launch the Chasing Nature podcast. Although the podcast is now infrequent and modest (a “modcast”), support from subscribers will allow me to ramp it up a bit in 2026. By the way, the next episode will feature an insider discussion of the “zombie snails” I wrote about last summer (paying subscribers will get a “director’s cut” of that one).

Decline freelance writing opportunities so that I can write more often for you.

Keep up with peer-reviewed research so that I write with authority (and not speculation or unworthy science).

Get through a total replacement of my left knee in March so that I once again bushwhack and write from wild places rather than from an office. (As I like to say, I live and work in an indoor space totaling 464 square feet and an outdoor space of infinity.)

New and continuing support from paying subscribers would help fund a field and writing expedition (with me living in my tent and my truck) across the southern U.S. Although I have a book in the works, your paying subscriptions also allow me to continue my pace of writing for you every week or two.

Still, I’m open to your ideas. Any reader can leave them in comments below. Paying subscribers have direct email access to me, along with the benefits at my Go Wild portal, and more good stuff to come. Thanks again for being here!

Postscripts