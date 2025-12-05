Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Sue Cloutier
18h

Again, thank you. I do enjoy nature nearby. Less pain, more gain. My cats are indoor cats. My gardens are mostly native plants. My woodlot is in permanent protection from development with a management plan for carbon sequestration and biological diversity of native species. With my forester I am adding to the woodlot maps locations of special habitats and species locations (old trees, outcrops, seeps, etc). I do drive my car, I hike on and off trail. We do what we can. Education, outreach, enjoying community and nature, as well as modeling best practices can help the planet. Just as you say.

Timber Fox
18h

I think a lot of this is driven by our anxiety and helplessness at climate change.

While we should not ignore our personal impact, power and Industry emit 60% of carbon and ground transportation emits 18%... we should reduce our usage while we continue to push for greater change. Conservation Works suggested that the large environmental groups and conservancies who collect millions in donations by fearmongering and offering inadequate responses need to change their tack to be more effective, and I agree.

But it wouldn't hurt if Audubon challenged birders to walk and bike instead of driving!

