Give Hubbard Park a Chance

By Bryan Pfeiffer

June 15, 2024

(4-minute read)

At long last, the city of Montpelier has a new dog-leashing policy designed to make Hubbard Park welcoming to more members of our community. It’s a simple compromise that splits the park into two zones: one where dogs can roam freely off leash all the time, and another where dogs must be leashed all the time.

Yet even before the policy has been given a chance to work, some of the park’s regular dog walkers want it amended to allow off-leash dogs in the on-leash zone. This fundamentally undermines our compromise policy and its benefits. The Montpelier Parks Commission now needs to hear from folks who support the policy and don’t want it weakened.

As a city resident for the better part of four decades, I bring three distinctions to this terrain: I’m a professional field naturalist who works at the intersection of nature and people; I’m a “dog person” owned by an English shepherd, and I’m a former chair of the Montpelier Parks Commission. More than a decade ago, I helped to develop the dog policy that hasn’t been working well enough in Hubbard Park, which is why we need a new one.

Before I get to the latest attempt to undermine the new policy, here's some background on which most everyone agrees:

Many, if not most, dogs benefit from the freedom to wander off-leash, especially in wild or semi-wild places like city parks. We dog people derive immeasurable joy from this as well.

Anyone should be able to visit public lands for recreation, celebration, reflection, or simply walking around without uninvited approaches or distractions by unleashed pets.

The vast majority of us are respectful to one another in our shared public places. But we’re human — some of us mess up from time to time; dogs can make it easier to mess up. That’s in part why the Parks Commission has for years been seeking a better policy for Hubbard Park.

But the major reason it adopted the new policy is that the Commission has ample evidence that off-leash dogs have been keeping too many people from visiting Hubbard Park. That’s no good. We can do better. And we did.

The policy’s new on-leash zone (~100 acres) will cover Hubbard Park’s most-frequented and accessible southern section. It includes the park’s iconic stone tower, its two shelters, its new universally accessible interpretive trail, and all roads. Dogs will need to be on-leash at all times in this core zone.

The larger off-leash zone (~150 acres), comprising a portion of the park’s central section and all of its northern section, includes the Seven Fireplaces picnic area, accessible walking trails, and a popular spot known as the “dog field” where dogs currently gather near a bend in Parkway Street.

Although they voted 3-2 in May to adopt the policy, all five members of the Parks Commission did indeed agree on the need for mandatory leashing in the core area of the park. The two commissioners voting no on the policy only wanted to allow dogs to be off-leash in the core on-leash zone for some portion of each day. That failed for good reason, in part because the core is where most people go in Hubbard Park (and where dogs should therefore be on leash).

But now some of the park's regular dog-walkers are asking the Commission to revise the policy so that dogs can also be off leash in the designated on-leash zone for a portion of each morning. It’s a bad idea. It takes from park visitors the policy’s assurances that anyone can be in the park at any time confident that they won’t encounter dogs off leash.

People of good will can debate all this — and they have for years. But what’s most disturbing now is that the debate includes people of ill will. Some dog folks in Hubbard Park are telling commissioners and park staff (and me) that they intend to disobey the new policy. This defiance is upsetting — I’ve always thought we were better than this in Montpelier.

For more than a decade, parks staff, commissioners (me included), and volunteers working on the leashing issue have endured all manner of acrimony, disrespect, and invective. Declaring open violation of the Commission’s new policy is even worse.

Our elected Parks Commission has spoken. Now it’s up to all of us to help make the policy work when it’s implemented this autumn. The good news is that I’ve also heard from dog people, including a few who had wanted more time and turf off-leash, who will nonetheless try to make the policy work.

Perhaps most important now is for folks who’ve been reluctant to visit Hubbard Park or who’ve had unwelcome encounters with dogs to come forward and speak favorably and publicly about the policy. The Parks Commission needs to hear especially from you. Please send them an email (PComm@montpelier-vt.org) urging them not to weaken their policy even before it’s been given a chance to work. Thanks.

The Montpelier Parks Commission deserves our gratitude — and our respect. Here in our capital city, civility and common sense still have a place in public discourse, in our commons, and in our relationships with pets and one another. Let’s give it a chance to play out in Hubbard Park.