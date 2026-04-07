Power. Wealth. Success. Fame.
Redefined by the ways of nature
Here’s a poem I read last Friday at one of the many Poem City events this month in my home city of Montpelier, Vermont. As if April weren’t wonderful enough, Montpelier’s storefront windows are now postered with poetry and our venues are alive with poets reading their work.
Let’s define power, wealth, success, and fame not by the abuses and exploits of humans, but by the rhythms and harmonies of nature.
Power
We measure power by our capacity for wonder.
Explosions come not from bombs
but from a kinglet’s crown
or a hazelnut’s bloom.
Power is the spider we set free from our home
or the salamander we escort across the road on a rainy night.
Wealth
This one’s easy. So much wealth, none of it taxed.
Our currency is in sand dollars.
Our liquid assets are rivers.
Affluence is a bluebird.
And when wealth is pollen, we will be millionaires many times over. (That’s a Speckled Alder in April in the video above.)
Success
Measure it not by way of clicks or celebrity or dirty money.
Success is the children we unite with butterflies.
Triumph is measured in moths
or in spring wildflowers
or in songbirds — lots of songbirds.
Fame
Fame comes not by way of glamor or glowing screens.
Our stars … are actual stars.
Our celebrities are naturalists
and orchids (they’re the heartthrobs).
Our heroes? Our heroes watch birds, grow plants, kiss frogs, save whales.
We can change the lexicon — in lots of ways, one of which begins like this: go outside, lie on your back, look up at the trees.
This poem was written by an actual human (me) — and not by A.I. If you haven’t done so already, please consider going paid. You’ll get perks (including podcasts, video lectures, and direct email access to me); and you’ll keep me housed, fed, and reporting from the frontiers of science, nature, and experience. Thanks.
Postscript — The “God Squad” Plays God
As I warned in my essay “The Extinction of Integrity,” the Trump administration last week revoked protections for threatened and endangered wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico, including the Rice’s Whale. This betrayal of the imperiled was pro forma, live-streamed, and well-rehearsed. As expected, a coalition of eco-groups went to court to stop the move. We barely have governance anymore in the U.S. This place runs on abuse of power, acrimony, and lawsuits.
Your essay in the poetry of words and photographs made me tear up again. My heart breaks for what we have done to life on our planet. Yet still life is amazing. And our species can be as well. Thank you for the burst of hope from what was worry. That moistened my dry eyes.
In the not unexpected flurries of snow this morning, I say "WELL done" and, of course, thank you!