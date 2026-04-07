Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Sue Cloutier's avatar
Sue Cloutier
5d

Your essay in the poetry of words and photographs made me tear up again. My heart breaks for what we have done to life on our planet. Yet still life is amazing. And our species can be as well. Thank you for the burst of hope from what was worry. That moistened my dry eyes.

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
John Snell's avatar
John Snell
5d

In the not unexpected flurries of snow this morning, I say "WELL done" and, of course, thank you!

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
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