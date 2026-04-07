Here’s a poem I read last Friday at one of the many Poem City events this month in my home city of Montpelier, Vermont. As if April weren’t wonderful enough, Montpelier’s storefront windows are now postered with poetry and our venues are alive with poets reading their work.

Let’s define power, wealth, success, and fame not by the abuses and exploits of humans, but by the rhythms and harmonies of nature.

Power

We measure power by our capacity for wonder.

Explosions come not from bombs

but from a kinglet’s crown

or a hazelnut’s bloom.

Power is the spider we set free from our home

or the salamander we escort across the road on a rainy night.

Wealth

This one’s easy. So much wealth, none of it taxed.

Our currency is in sand dollars.

Our liquid assets are rivers.

Affluence is a bluebird.

And when wealth is pollen, we will be millionaires many times over. (That’s a Speckled Alder in April in the video above.)

Success

Measure it not by way of clicks or celebrity or dirty money.

Success is the children we unite with butterflies.

Triumph is measured in moths

or in spring wildflowers

or in songbirds — lots of songbirds.

Fame

Fame comes not by way of glamor or glowing screens.

Our stars … are actual stars.

Our celebrities are naturalists

and orchids (they’re the heartthrobs).

Our heroes? Our heroes watch birds, grow plants, kiss frogs, save whales.

We can change the lexicon — in lots of ways, one of which begins like this: go outside, lie on your back, look up at the trees.

Mixed woods in April — that’s a Red Maple on the right flowering before the leaves emerge. All images above ©Bryan Pfeiffer, except the kinglet, which comes from Rollin Tebbetts, and the stars, which come from NASA.

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Postscript — The “God Squad” Plays God

As I warned in my essay “The Extinction of Integrity,” the Trump administration last week revoked protections for threatened and endangered wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico, including the Rice’s Whale. This betrayal of the imperiled was pro forma, live-streamed, and well-rehearsed. As expected, a coalition of eco-groups went to court to stop the move. We barely have governance anymore in the U.S. This place runs on abuse of power, acrimony, and lawsuits.