A Video Prologue from Bryan

MY ONLINE PHOTOGRAPHY course for Chasing Nature’s paying subscribers begins today with our first video lecture. This page is our classroom.

You’ll eventually find each lecture in the five-part seminar posted below. Whenever I post a new lecture (every 10 days or so), I’ll send subscribers a short notification.

Your best bet would be to view these lectures in your web browser so that you can get a good look at image details and instructional graphics as I explain what’s on screen.

As I mention in the video prologue above, this is a bit of an experiment. I normally teach this course in person. So you’ll only be seeing the slide presentation content I usually include in the course — you won’t be seeing me with cameras in nature. I’ll also post some readings now and then.

If you’re coming late to this seminar, fear not: these pre-recorded lectures are basically timeless; you can view them whenever and as often as you’d like.

So, onward to the first lecture. Thanks for reading Chasing Nature and for supporting my writing as a paying subscriber. Here’s some gratitude back at you.