EVEN IF YOU AREN’T a paying subscriber to Chasing Nature, with access to my photography seminar, here’s the gift of a Painted Bunting. No, not some creature of Borneo or other exotic places, this eruption of color flies from Central America into much of the southern United States.

Painted Buntings on occasion overshoot their appointed breeding grounds and turn up as far north as southern Canada. As if spring wasn’t already welcome enough in the north, an errant Painted Bunting only enhances the vernal.

FOR PAYING SUBSCRIBERS, Lecture Two: Buttons, Dials and Menus is now posted to our classroom. Those buttons and dials allow you to take control of your camera’s flash, and to employ essentials like “exposure compensation” and “metering.” So please push some buttons.

By the way, if you’re not a paying subscriber to Chasing Nature, you can upgrade to paid and get access to the photography seminar and to other perks. Even if you don’t care to learn photography, your paid subscription helps to make Chasing Nature possible. You read, some of you pay, therefore I write. Thanks!

Practical Nature Photography Classroom

Subscriber Options