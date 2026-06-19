Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Mr Moke's avatar
Mr Moke
6d

I went outside yesterday.

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
Aaron Price's avatar
Aaron Price
6d

This reminds of the time the NYTimes recipe section wrote an article about the easiest way to boil an egg and it was also about 1000 words, had 100 steps and involved programming a nuclear reactor.

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
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