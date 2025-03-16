THE NATURE OF LIBERTY

No, nothing profound here about the failed American experiment. This is instead for my neighbors on Liberty Street. It’s our guide to what’s wild in and around your backyards — whatever might walk, hop, slither, swim, fly, grow, or just sit there evolving or decaying. We’ll do a few nature walks this spring.

Stop No. 1 — The Sexual Identity of Mo and Brian’s Silver Maple

This Silver Maple in the yard will be our first destination — probably the first native plant around here to flower. Once it does, perhaps in early April, we’ll determine whether it’s a male maple, a female maple, or bisexual. It can be somewhat fluid. Here’s some optional advanced reading for you.