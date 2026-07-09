Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Banks 🇨🇦's avatar
Brian Banks 🇨🇦
7d

Twice this year (second time was yesterday). I’ve spotted monarchs in the act - while they were in flight. That takes concentration. I also had a similar experience to your dragonfly dipping. One morning I came across a large polyphemus moth on the grass, looking near death, its wings frayed and faded and tattered. Yet seconds after I snapped a pic it struggled into the air and fluttered to a nearby apple tree. I followed and was startled to see it immediately start laying eggs on a leaf. That was a moment. As though its last living act was to produce the next generation.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
MK Creel's avatar
MK Creel
7d

Oh my goodness. That encounter with a dragonfly. Magical.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Pfeiffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture