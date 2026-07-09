A St. Lawrence Tiger Moth laying eggs / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Among the zillions of wild events now happening in nature, few are as prolific and profound as reproduction. And yet rarely do we get to see it in action.

Although they sing and flash feathers in courtship, birds copulate for but a second or two — a moment called the “cloacal kiss.”

Squirrels, our most familiar backyard mammals, typically breed once or twice a year, with females in estrus for only a few hours on a single day.

Plants breed virtually everywhere — we’re immersed in their wind-borne pollen and spores. But even as we enjoy their flowers, fruits, and pollinators, the reproductive “acts” of plants go largely unseen.

Not so insects. Although they defy generalization, insects are exhibitionists. They copulate early, often, and indiscriminately. You want cheap thrills and debauchery? Quit your job and become an entomologist.

Although Chasing Nature’s paying subscribers will see a gallery of dirty insect pictures below, something more elegant stopped me in my tracks here in Vermont this past Sunday: a St. Lawrence Tiger Moth (Arctia parthenos) laying her eggs on the leaf of a Speckled Alder (Alnus incana). (Actually, the artist, naturalist, and Substacker Lorna Dielentheis stopped me in my tracks because she noticed this moth while we were on our way to a stream in search of dragonflies.)

The St. Lawrence Tiger Moth ( Arctia parthenos ) and her eggs / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Unless you keep chickens or turtles, you won’t likely see any bird or reptile laying eggs like this. But I’ve seen it many times among moths, butterflies, dragonflies, and other insects, including the time I myself … uh … er … well … “escorted” a female dragonfly as she laid her eggs in a pond.

On July 3, 2007, just below the summit of Vermont’s tallest peak, Mt. Mansfield, I went searching for a dragonfly that, as best we could tell, had never been seen in the state. Ringed Emerald (Somatochlora albicinta), metallic black with green overtones and white rings circling its abdomen, is a prize that ranges well north into the American Arctic.

Soon after I arrived at the summit pond, aptly called Lake of the Clouds, I noticed a candidate dragonfly in flight. So I swung my net in a grand arc. Sure enough, I landed a Ringed Emerald, a female. And while in my hand, she began producing dozens of pale, yellowish eggs from the underside of her abdomen.

The Ringed Emerald pumping out her eggs / © Bryan Pfeiffer

A Ringed Emerald normally lays her eggs in flight by tapping the tip of her abdomen to the water’s surface. I could have released her to go about her business. Instead, I escorted her to the pond edge and repeatedly dipped her abdomen into the water. After a few dips, her clutch of eggs had been deposited. I snapped another photo (below) and then set her free.

The Ringed Emerald after our trip together to the pond / © Bryan Pfeiffer

So what am I to make of all this? I climbed a mountain to find a rare dragonfly. Along the way, I landed in the middle of insect reproduction. Meddling? Chivalry? Hubris? Perhaps. Or maybe: Responsibility.

In the course of my helping to document this insect’s place in the world, I interfered in her life. After being netted, some dragonflies, when set free, will rocket up and out of sight. Instead, I saw to it that those eggs went to their rightful place in the pond. There they would go on to hatch into nymphs and, over the course of a year or more, mature to adult Ringed Emeralds flying and reproducing beneath the summit of Vermont’s tallest peak. A simple gesture on my part. It was the least I could do for a rare insect with so much potential.

This past February, in an essay titled “I Hear the Tree Buds Singing,” I compared the winter buds on trees and shrubs to the Big Bang, each a compressed expression of time and space. Insect eggs aren’t much different. Each one, if it survives, gives rise to an expanding universe of grace, diversity, reproduction, death, and even human experience.

A tiny egg becomes magnificence. Isn’t that enough? Yeah, it’s enough. And every so often, I get to join the drama.

Those pearly eggs and a more complete view of the moth they become / © Bryan Pfeiffer

For Paying Subscribers: “Dirty” Nature Images

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