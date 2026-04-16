American Robin / © Terry J. Allen

Prologue: My friend Terry Allen died a week ago at her home here in Vermont. She was 78. An artist, journalist, photographer, and rebel, Terry had an enduring sense of beauty, curiosity, and justice. While drafting Terry’s obituary this week, I spent some time perusing her portfolio of journalism and photography — from villages in China to war horrors of El Salvador to anti-ICE rallies in the U.S. Then I came upon the American Robin pictured above, in attack mode, which Terry photographed some years ago through a window from inside her home. She phoned me at the time, wondering what the heck was going on with this robin. Here’s an explanation that Terry might have liked.

At a bog in Alaska, a farm in Iowa, and a mall in Miami, American Robins claim lofty perches and sing as if they own the place. In many ways, they do.

More than an iconic backyard bird, the American Robin (Turdus migratorius) is a paragon of versatility, occupying forests, open land, and spaces in between across nearly all of North America. Few songbirds claim such range. The robin does so with a blend of moxie and manifest destiny.

Food figures big in this American success story. Robins do not live by earthworm alone. They’ll eat anything from spiders to dragonflies, from the fruits of poison ivy to the berries of junipers. A study of stomach contents from 1,169 robins found fruits from 50 plant genera and invertebrates from more than 100 families.

That diet demands dexterity. A robin hunting earthworms will pause, watch, cock its head, and studiously adjust its gaze before striking at the sod. But a robin can also run down flying insects or search the forest floor for food by flipping fallen leaves. A robin on the wing can snatch fruit off a twig or vine. And on rare occasions, robins have eaten fish, frog, snake, and skink. So when it comes to their diets, robins are opportunistic — kind of like Americans.

They’re even more opportunistic in real estate. As pioneers, settlers, and developers claimed the continent for homes, farms, and commerce, robins followed in their wake. The American Robin is now a bird of forests, riversides, barnyards, city parks, shopping centers, golf courses, or most any other places altered by humans. The robin is a land-grabber — kind of like certain Americans.

And once it claims turf, the American Robin defends it from predators with an enhanced version of the songbird arsenal: shouting, harassing, or a good thrashing. Confronted with a raccoon, squirrel, crow, hawk, or a human wandering too close to the nest, robins spring into a dance of agitation: they hop from perch to perch, flick their wings, wag their tails, and blurt emphatic, staccato YEEP! and CHUCK! calls. These antics often draw other songbirds into the fray, sort of a coalition of the willing (unlike current American military policy).

Occasionally, robins can make at least glancing contact with a predator or interloper, usually around the head and neck. One robin was reported to have killed a Steller’s Jay by thrashing it with its wings and feet and pecking through its skull. (I think that’s gonna leave a mark.)

The aggression can also come to your window. A robin glimpsing its reflection in the glass sees only another robin intruding on its territory, which was the case with Terry’s robin. These ensuing and unnecessary turf wars can go on for days (kind of like the battle for Greenland) and bloody both robin and window.

In those instances, a robin is at war with itself — kind of like America.

Warranted or not, it’s easy to pick on America. Social media and the 24-hour news cycle only exaggerate and exploit our differences. So, sure, as metaphor, I might see in Terry’s robin a nation divided. Or maybe something greater.

Anyone who knew Terry would tell you that she had an edge — headstrong might be a good way to describe her, even acerbic. But Terry, nothing if not versatile and savvy, could talk the malice out of a soldier or MAGA man. As a journalist, she witnessed trauma in the world. As a potter and photographer, she also captured its beauty. And now she’s gone, a life complete.

It’s spring here in Vermont. On Tuesday, I was out in the rain searching for wildflowers by day and amorous amphibians by night, getting soaked and not minding one bit. As I write, an American Robin sings in my neighborhood.

Sure, the world can be harsh and cruel, but it’s the only world we’ve got — still worth fighting for. So, yeah, in Terry’s image I see a nation at war with itself. I also see an angelic songbird. And maybe I see the breadth of America — not only as it is, but also what it might yet become.

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Postscript

A sampling of Terry’s photography remains at her Substack called Opposable.