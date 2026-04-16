Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Alex Miller's avatar
Alex Miller
2d

A lovely and timely piece of writing. I, too, tend to think about birds when I think about mortality. Wrote something about that last year after a good friend died--perhaps you'll enjoy it as a sort of companion piece.

https://theenthusiast2024.substack.com/p/away-over-the-water

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
Sarah Ettinger's avatar
Sarah Ettinger
2d

Thank you for sharing your insights of robins and America; and your remembrance of your friend Terry. There many beautifully complex creatures and systems around us and a sadness when I realize I cannot possibly know them all.

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