Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elba's avatar
Elba
2d

Great article, thanks Bryan for ripping one to the govt without forcing readers to see That Name again, while reminding us there's a glorious, wondrous natural world still out there for us to learn about and enjoy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
John Snell's avatar
John Snell
2d

Always a joy to see this plant in flower and also to learn more about it. Thank you—again—for a great piece of writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture