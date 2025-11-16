Fresh snow on Common Witch-Hazel flowers during the shutdown’s final day / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Unusual and unkempt, the last flower blooms in sleet and snow. It also defies common sense, which makes the last flower somewhat like the U.S. government.

The last flower is that of Common Witch-Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana), whose season in bloom coincided roughly with the 43-day shutdown here in the U.S.

Do I have any business comparing a shrub (or tree, depending on its stature and your point of view) to Congress? Well, yeah: Witch-Hazel not only gets more done, it’s also a loaded gun. Let me explain.

On October 1, the day the government failed us yet again, Witch-Hazel had just begun its season of flowering here in New England. It blooms after most everything else has gone to seed. Images in this post are from near my home in Vermont on November 12, the day the government ostensibly reopened. Common Witch-Hazel is still in flower today. But why such a late bloomer?

Give a plant an idea (plus evolution) and it’ll exploit the opportunity. Witch-Hazel is pollen and nectar of last resort to autumn insects still on the wing—mostly flies and bees by day and perhaps a moth or two by night. This plant basically corners the market on remaining pollinators. In fact, if you’re wanting a final fix of wild flowers and insects before winter sets in, get thee to a Common Witch-Hazel. (Below, for paying subscribers, I’ve linked to a map of locations; I’m also now tracking Snowy Owls, which are moving south toward many of us, and Snow Geese now migrating through the Champlain Valley of Vermont and New York.)

Anyone who goes for those flowers should be prepared to come under fire. Witch-Hazel is now ‘locked and loaded’ with fruits. That’s unusual—we don’t normally see fully developed fruits on a plant in peak flower. But another oddity of Common Witch-Hazel is that its fruits, called capsules, develop slowly over the course of a year. So only now are the brown fruits of last year’s fertilized flowers mature and ready to release their seeds. They do so by way of some botany ballistics known as “explosive dispersal.”

Two ‘loaded’ fruits (capsules) and a flower close up / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Basically, as a Witch-Hazel capsule dries on its twig, it comes under tension, cracks open along a suture, and shoots its two seeds (both barrels) a distance of 3.5 meters (11 feet) or more. Which brings me back to the U.S. Congress.

A single Witch-Hazel plant can produce hundreds of flowers in any given autumn—what botanists call a “shit-ton” (okay, not really). And yet very few of those flowers will go on to become next year’s capsules containing their projectile seeds. In one monumental study, researchers tracked more than 40,000 (!) Witch-Hazel flowers, discovering that fewer than 1 percent of them set fruit. This is a remarkably low level of productivity.

Kind of like Congress: all show, no action. Here in the U.S., we’re stuck with a branch of government that can’t even keep the doors open and the lights on. It’s an embarrassment. So I’ll take the branch (twig) with a more genuine performance: evolution.

With daylight growing scarce, Witch-Hazel’s floral display is an overstatement, a showy promise to attract what’s left of autumn’s insect pollinators. Unlike the false promises and demagoguery of Congress, Witch-Hazel is honest. It delivers not ‘a chicken in every pot,’ but pollen and nectar in every flower.

Still, am I being fair? Shall I compare Congress to an autumn shrub? Well, perhaps not—and for that I apologize.

It’s unfair to Witch-Hazel.

Yes, Common Witch-Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) is indeed the source of bottled, astringent witch-hazel with various medicinal properties.

My use of “last flower” takes some license. Even here in New England, we’ll find a flower or two in every month of the year—but nothing like Common Witch-Hazel’s dedicated late-autumn bloom.

Other species in the genus Hamamelis include: Ozark Witch-Hazel (H. vernalis), which flowers early in the year in the eastern U.S. Chinese Witch-Hazel (H. mollis), introduced into the U.S. and Europe, also flowering early. Bigleaf Witch-Hazel (H. ovalis), with stunning red flowers over the course of winter in the southeastern U.S. Japanese Witch-Hazel (H. japonica) in Japan.



In a tour de force of science and discovery, ecologists Gregory J. Anderson and James D. Hill (and collaborators), over the course of a quarter century, studied the reproductive biology of a single plant: Common Witch-Hazel. They hand-pollinated, identified a myriad of insects, monitored tens of thousands of flowers, and measured seed ejection distances (among many other intimacies). I’m in awe of their dedication. Here’s the journal article (with gratitude to Jerry Jenkins for pointing it out to me):