Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David B. Williams's avatar
David B. Williams
3d

Thanks for your beautiful and evocative words, Bryan. Nice to know that we all have a wee bit of dragonfly in us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
Shane Mulligan's avatar
Shane Mulligan
3d

Thanks for this touching essay and wonderful photos, Bryan. I am struck by your observation of the myriad beings of the forest whose very bodies we are breathing in as they burn up into ash and gas and PM2.5. What we now call wildfire season is an enormous, acute tragedy, on so many levels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture