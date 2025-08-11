My vantage before the fires.

Dear Reader: I’m at work on a major essay for you about the best way to learn and enjoy plants, animals, and other wild things in nature. Until that’s published (next week), I’m drawn to the flame. As fires across Canada send smoke and haze toward tens of millions of Americans this summer, I bring you a new version of a 2023 essay from the burning lands (with panoramic photos). Onward into the haze and beauty.

THE smoke we breathe is a soft white orchid with seductive petals. It’s an orange fritillary butterfly with mosaic wings and blue eyes. And it is the call of a sandpiper perched atop a black spruce.

Borne on winds from Canada, the smoke we breathe is of a land so vast that while gazing across its terrain I can sense the curvature of Earth—an arc of injustice and beauty on a burning planet.

Millions of Americans this summer have been breathing wildfire smoke that was once communities of plants, animals, fungi, and other life. We now inhale the remains of orchids and spruce, of insects and birds, and the echoes of human suffering.

But allow me first to give you life from the fire: photographs and recollections from my own expedition north toward Hudson Bay in Quebec, where the landscape has similarly burned. On this particular trip, in 2022 (before record fires in 2023), I journeyed a thousand miles north from my home in Vermont to a terrain of endless bogs and massive rivers (some of which send us hydroelectricity instead of smoke).

I sought from the land its little things—butterflies and flowers and dragonflies whose common names included “arctic” and “muskeg” and “boreal.” For two weeks, mostly at bogs each day, my two friends Josh Lincoln and Steven Daniel and I lived with wet feet and personal clouds of blackflies. By the way, among the triumvirate of northern biting insects, blackflies are the least pernicious, if you ask me. They’re like an overloaded email inbox—always there, often annoying, not much threat to your well-being. Mosquitoes, by contrast, are at times ominous, like viruses. And the deerfly is thuggish, painful, like a mugger.

But I would bear far worse in order to visit those bogs. After all, in many of them flies the Bog Fritillary (Boloria eunomia). We were never far from this orange butterfly’s gentle flaps, glides, and poses. In total, we encountered five different species of these “lesser fritillaries” in the genus Boloria, best distinguished by the patterns on the undersides of their hind wings (a few examples of which I’ve included for you below).

And then came emeralds on the wing—dragonflies in the genus Somatochlora. Among those of us who chase dragonflies, these are prizes, not merely for the green glow in their eyes but for the way they carry themselves in flight, for the metallic sheen on their bodies, for their rarity, and for their mystique (photos below). On this trip we encountered 10 different Somatochlora dragonfly species, including (to boast to my dragonfly pals) true northerners Muskeg Emerald (Somatochlora septentrionalis) and Whitehouse’s Emerald (Somatochlora whitehousei).

Top : Bog Fritillary (ventral and dorsal) / Bottom : American Silver-bordered Fritillary ( Boloria myrina ) and Frigga Fritillary ( Boloria frigga ) / ©Bryan Pfeiffer

Delicate Emerald ( Somatochlora franklini ) and Ocellated Emerald ( Somatochlora minor ) / @ Josh Lincoln and Bryan Pfeiffer

Butterflies and dragonflies like these are now burning in the fires of Canada. Although some escape the flames, plants of course have no such recourse. To be sure, fire is a natural event in this habitat—flowers burn in its path. But the warming climate produces drier terrain and, as a result, more frequent and intense fires across Canada and beyond.

Our political leadership, eager to burn fossil fuels, is all but setting a match to this landscape. In years to come, like this summer, more Americans will probably be breathing more of the smoke of orchids and saxifrages and laurels from the north.

Clockwise: Sheep Laurel ( Kalmia angustifolia ), Three-tooted Saxifrage ( Saxifraga tricuspidata ), the orchid Hooded Ladies’-Tresses ( Spiranthes romanzoffiana ), Rock Harlequin ( Corydalis sempervirens ), White Bog Orchid ( Platanthera dilatata ).

I bring you these flowers and insects as a reminder that this land on fire is more than an abstraction—more than mosquitoes and remote forests of spruce and tamarack. Most important, the victims include tens of thousands of First Nations, Métis, and other people who have become refugees from one another and their communities. Their fires are as visceral as the heat waves killing people around the world or the flood that took the lives of more than 100 people in Texas, including 27 girls playing, singing, praying, and enjoying nature at a summer camp.

Can we do better? I am hardly naive about prospects for improving climate and energy policy, especially here in the United States. To the contrary, it’s getting worse. No mystery why.

So when heartless men hold power, when I’m sad or angry, I turn toward authenticity and virtue: toward nature. The smoke and fire remind me that everything we know in the world began as stardust. It now flies and sings, swims and slithers, blossoms and wilts, decays and evolves. Some of it walks upright, makes art, fights wars, wastes time online, and overheats the planet, spawning terrible floods and turning life into smoke.

Even as I breathe the haze, I cling to stardust’s metaphor of transformation. It’s my faith that together perhaps we’ll restore some reason to the catastrophe of governance here in the US. Only then might we get ourselves back from smoke to sanity. Or as Joni Mitchell puts it:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We are stardust Billion year old carbon We are golden Caught in the devil's bargain And we've got to get ourselves back to the garden

A Gallery of Life

Steven botanizing at Long Point, James Bay, Quebec

A Solitary Sandpiper atop a Black Spruce at a bog / © Bryan Pfeiffer

In my happy place — a spruce bog with the damselfly pictured below / © Josh Lincoln

Subarctic Bluet ( Coenagrion interrogatum ) / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Josh and Steven botanizing. By the way, those are Arctic Daisies ( Arctanthemum arcticum ) rather than common Oxeye Daisies ( Leucanthemum vulgare ). / © Bryan Pfeiffer