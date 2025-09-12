A botany seminar at low tide in Maine with books, magnifying lenses, curiosity, and not a phone app in sight. / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Dear Readers: Although this essay is a tribute to a new wave of field guides—actual books for observing, learning, identifying, and enjoying life in nature—it is perhaps even more a call for us to experience a genuine world away from our gadgets.

MORE than 40,000 years ago, on the walls of limestone caves in Sulawesi, Indonesia, paleo-humans were busy painting. The scenes they created, crude but recognizable in red pigment, are believed to represent the world’s earliest known figurative art. Their subjects? Wild pigs and dwarf buffalos. Humanity’s first narrative artwork featured animals.

For nearly as long as we’ve put pigment to stone, paint to canvas, or pixels to screens, humans have made a point of illustrating life in the natural world—now showing on anything from fine art to cheap wine. But nowhere is our depiction of nature more complete than in field guides—books of illustrations that help us experience and identify plants, animals, and various other wild things. If it swims, slithers, walks, hops, flies, or just sits there growing or decaying, someone has written a field guide to its identification.

And yet this way of observing and learning in nature is changing. Now simply point the phone at a fern or fungus or fritillary so that the AI can put a name to it. These new and advancing identification apps on our gadgets are somewhat like having Charles Darwin, Jane Goodall, Rachel Carson, and other biologists at your side on a nature walk. And this would seem to be a good thing. As biological diversity becomes vulnerable or imperiled nearly everywhere, the latest convergence of knowledge and technology is helping more people discover what’s living and vanishing in our midst. In my own work as a field biologist, my phone is a map and compass, a camera, and an occasional teacher.

Still, for the novice or fledgling student of nature, which is pretty much all of us, there continues to be an enduring role for the book. The printed field guide remains essential for learning any group of organisms—from trees to dragonflies to songbirds—in all their beauty and complexity. As it turns out, for genuine and lasting learning, nature identification apps are like movies: the book is better.

Derived from simpler or arcane ancestry, printed field guides are evolving into masterful works of artistry and knowledge, even new pedagogies for students of the natural world. Stunning in detail and brilliant in presentation, these books are nothing less than tributes to genius and creativity—and to the tradition of exploration and discovery in the natural sciences. In the powerful ways that books have always transported readers to the breadth human experience, expanding our sense of place and of one another, these new printed field guides, if we let them, can also serve as a remedy for our growing isolation from the natural world.

The Problems with Easy Answers

My intent here is no polemic on technology, which indeed has a role in our enjoyment and conservation of nature. My emphasis is instead on the book—its fundamental role in observation and learning. And I’ll support my thesis by way of two examples: new field guides to dragonflies and to woody plants. It matters not whether you yourself care for insects or trees and shrubs. If you harbor any affinity whatsoever for the primacy of artistry and expertise, these guides are manifest inspirations. In their pages, you will find not only science and beauty, but joy and meaning as well. After all, even as AI might identify something for you in nature, it will never honestly celebrate the elegance of a Swallow-tailed Kite (Elanoides forficatus) or the sensuality of a Calypso Orchid (Calypso bulbosa).

But first, a brief fulmination on the practice of learning nature by way of your phone. Nearly a half century ago, I myself began to discover birds by wandering outside with binoculars and roaming the frontiers of my field guides. I’d consult these books while outdoors in the company of birds and then again at home. On a single page of my Audubon Water Bird Guide, for example, I could witness Don Eckelberry’s spectacular illustrations of various grebe species, and therefore learn what it meant to be a grebe in form and function, and why a grebe was not a duck or a loon.

As I leafed through Roger Tory Peterson’s innovative songbird illustrations, I discovered what made a flycatcher a flycatcher (big head, upright posture, muted colors, sallying flights). I could similarly discover that the vireos (looking somewhat like flycatchers, but more streamlined and forward in posture), were not flycatchers by way of shape and habit. And once I knew the essence of the vireo family, I could know a vireo virtually anywhere. Out in the woods, whenever I’d encounter a mystery vireo, I knew where to turn in my field guide. And there among various vireos on the printed pages, I’d learn the finer points of vireo-to-vireo identification.

All of this amounts to learning by way of the harmony of families, which are groups of related organisms with shared ancestry and characteristics, and their genera, which are more closely related members of the same family. From any genus we are guided to individual species—to identity. This approach is essential to learning any group of plants, animals, or fungi (the three kingdoms of life that encompass virtually all of what we see and might want to know in nature).

Nature identification apps, although they can indeed name things for us, do so without such family-to-genus-to-species context. They instead offer us, figuratively and literally, small and singular views of the world—one-offs. It tends to go like this: take a picture, the app tells you what you’ve got, move on to what’s next. This is fine. These apps, the most impactful of which are iNaturalist and Seek, are bringing lots of people closer to nature, some of whom make surprising and significant discoveries, for which field biologists like me are grateful. And yet this isn’t learning. There’s no searching through actual pages of possibilities, no systematic discovering as you go, no seeing how the variety of species fall into place and fit in their surroundings.

Learning nature with an app is like learning a language with a phrase book. You’ll get by, you’ll often be right, but you’ll often be wrong. More to the point, your knowledge will be cursory. You may never understand how various species relate to or resemble one another—or do not. Your knowledge will therefore be fragmented and superficial. You’ll find yourself tethered to your device or to your photos instead of calling upon the dexterity of your newly educated mind. So find your way first with the book.

How the Book is Better

Although the term is stale in the context of books, a new wave of printed field guides features some masterpieces—not only for monumental improvements over their predecessors, but for how they orient us for observing and learning the complexities of nature. If you want to know your way around in the world, even learn a bit about yourself, go outside with a book, an open mind, and all your senses. Here are three ways books beat apps for meaning and learning:

Us: Knowing How To Be in Nature

This is no different than knowing how you comport yourself in a public library, a ballpark, or a place of worship. The way I think and exist among butterflies, for example, is different than the way I think and exist among dragonflies, and neither is how I think and exist among birds. I also use different tools and senses for each group. Good field guides, in their essential introductory reading and systems of navigation, attune you to ways of looking and thinking in the company of their subject organisms, rather than merely pointing your phone at them.

Them: Knowing How Wild Things Present Themselves

Plants and animals exist with one another in their surroundings in largely predictable patterns and places—basically communities of living things. A farm town is a wholly different place than a big city, and we have a sense of what to expect from life in each. Nature is no different—and a good field guide gives us a sense of what we might expect to find in a given place. Moreover, every living thing makes itself obvious to us in varying ways: at certain times of day or year, for example, in different stages of its life, or in the details of its parts. How anything exists and presents is crucial to identity—and is the stuff of a worthy field guide. It’s no different than your understanding where and how to look for polar bears or for palm trees.

Systematics

But here’s the thing: There are only eight bear species (in the family Ursidae) in the world. Bears are easy. There are more than 2,500 different palm species (in the family Arecaceae). Some are easy; some are tough. Systematics is the study of how we sort out those complexities. It’s more than merely giving names to individual species of plants and animals, which is largely what you get with an app; systematics is also how we arrange related species into groups based on their shared evolutionary history and contemporary characteristics. This sorting and organization is the way to learn in nature, both scaffolding and roadmap. It allows us to work through the details of eight bear species, 329 North American dragonfly species, 2,500 palm species, or even the world’s 25,000 orchid species. And it is best accomplished with a book.

The Virtues of Observing and Naming

Although it too often seems that we humans are in descent toward some species known as Homo hubris, for the time being we remain sapient—and for that matter sentient. We experience the world and seek meaning from it. Knowing your way around a wetland or a forest, even identifying an insect or a tree in your yard, is a kind of literacy of nature. Naming living things, like naming ourselves, fosters a familiarity that deepens and strengthens our intrinsic (and now seemingly tenuous) bond with what remains of a more genuine world. We name in nature so that we might use our brains to understand and love the world.

Recognizing that the golden insect flying around your yard is a dragonfly is great. Knowing that it’s a Wandering Glider (Pantala flavescens) is to know a world citizen—a dragonfly that kills and mates on the wing, crosses oceans in migration, and is found on every continent except Antarctica. Knowing the difference between Twinflower (Linnaea borealis) and Creeping Snowberry (Gaultheria hispidula) is to know story. It might keep you from stepping on one of the forest’s most elegant plants—with paired, dangling, pink flowers, and named for Carl Linnaeus because Twinflower was his favorite. And it is to know that the tiny, white Creeping Snowberry fruits, hidden beneath the leaves, will bring to your palate the most genuine sugary wintergreen flavor you’ve ever experienced, exposing manufactured versions as artificial insults to the human capacity for taste, experience, and honesty.

Understanding this grand diversity of life demands of us an intellectual challenge. Bears are easy. Birds and dragonflies and plants are hard. Which is why we have human teachers (more on them in a postscript) and superb field guides. To wit, I bring you two examples (there are many others): Dragonflies of North America written and illustrated by Ed Lam, and the soon-to-be-published Field Guide to the Woody Plants of the Northern Forest written and illustrated by Jerry Jenkins.

This essay is no book review, other than to point out how these books set lofty standards for authors and books to come. Until now, no one has created more exquisite field guides to dragonflies of North America and to woody plants of the Northern Forest (or perhaps to any other such region of the world). Lam is an illustrator and visual artist with an elite list of clients in publishing. In mid-career, he turned his skills toward natural science illustration, notably to damselflies and dragonflies, in part to blend his work with his passions in nature. Jenkins is an esteemed and veteran botanist, ecologist, geographer, and educator who has mastered illustration, photography, and graphic design. Each author combines artistry with exhaustive knowledge of their respective taxa. Their field guides spare no details, including minute characteristics visible with a hand lens (sometimes known as a jeweler’s loupe). Catching a dragonfly or picking a flower for this kind of scrutiny is not to be dreaded or bemoaned. It’s instead a necessary and fulfilling intimacy with an organism that you’ll never get from a photo sent to the AI for identification.

Two-page spreads from two masterpiece field guides.

Bears are easy. Dragonflies are hard. My state of Vermont, for example, has at least two dozen species of dragonflies that are black with bold yellow markings and greenish eyes. But only four of them are dragonflies known as American spiketails (in the family Cordulegastridae), each of which is readily distinguishable by naked eye. Once you know a spiketail when you see one, its identification is easy, especially with the mastery of Lam’s illustrations. The rest of the black-and-yellows are in other dragonfly families, mostly in the clubtail family (Gomphidae).

Which is why Lam, in his book’s meticulous introductory sections, explains the harmony of each dragonfly family (what makes a spiketail a spiketail, for example, and a clubtail a clubtail). And for each family, he gives us more systematics—the characteristics of each genus to further narrow our choices. Lam’s introduction also covers essential dragonfly biology, how these insects present themselves to us, and how we can best comport ourselves with them. You’d be lost without this reading. It’s essential for learning. You won’t find it in apps.

Bears are easy. Plants are hard. And even though plants never made much of a showing in cave art, here’s something consequential to know about botany: Unlike any organisms, plants tell us where we are in the world. Name me the trees in a forest, I’ll tell you what birds likely live there. Name the plants in a wetland, I’ll predict its butterflies. As someone who began to learn and enjoy nature a half century ago by watching a lot of birds, not until I turned my attention to plants did I truly have a sense of where I was in the world.

And yet lots of plants don’t parse easily into identifiable groups—family and genera—as do many animals. There are plenty of maple-shaped leaves that aren’t maples (genus Acer), for example, and plenty of shrubs producing blue berries that aren’t actually blueberries (genus Vaccinium). Among some plants, the harmony of our families and genera—the way we learn—becomes somewhat more complicated. It’s why lots of people point their cameras at plants (which don’t fly away, after all) and never learn more than basic botany. But fear not. The good news is that plants present themselves to us in many ways: as flowers, fruits, leaves, and twigs with buds—any one of which can help you with identification. Like no other botany field guide before his, Jenkins illustrates them all and adds fitting narratives (yes, actual written knowledge) for the identification of 272 woody plants species across the Northern Forest.

More to the point, fully one-third of the Field Guide to the Woody Plants of the Northern Forest is devoted—in two crucial ways—to learning. First is a heavily illustrated introduction to botany (plant evolution, ecogeography, pollination, and other topics otherwise reserved for text books) that is magnificent in its brevity and practicality. Second is a system of navigation to a plant’s identity by way of flowers, fruits, leaves, or twigs with buds (and even the terrain you happen to occupy with your woody plant and your field guide). From any one of those plant parts, Jenkins sends us toward genus (which is more useful than recognizing family when it comes to learning these woody plants). In looking at your plant, working your way to genus, even by trial and error in the pages of this guide, you will learn to look and to know and to revere botany. Although it is difficult for me not to rave more about this book (my full review will come later), what Jenkins has packed into a field guide—something you take outside with you—is a monumental achievement. It is a pedagogy. It is unprecedented. And it’s something you’ll never get from a small screen.

We’re Still Sapient

Intimate observation in nature still matters. Books still matter. Especially field guides whose pages we tatter by navigating them back and forth, learning at every turn. Although I don’t recommend it, you could probably do okay reading James Joyce’s Ulysses on your phone. Not so for learning the literature of nature. And make no mistake about it: field guides are indeed a form of great literature. They’re chapters in Earth’s greatest story: the history of life—how it came to be and how its millions of plants and animals and fungi and other living things relate to one another, including to us. And it’s a story we’ve been living and telling for a very long time.

As it turns out, the early cave art in Indonesia depicts more than wild pigs and dwarf buffalos. At least one work features another animal: human beings. The scene appears to show a communal hunting strategy, in which people are flushing prey toward other hunters lying in wait. If that’s the case, the oldest known figurative artwork is a narrative—a story about our interactions with one another and with the natural world. Forty-thousand years later, we’re still writing and illustrating that story. Except that in addition to bipedalism and opposable thumbs, we’re sapient. We’ve got brains enough to know that we’re destroying so much of nature. And our books tell us what we stand to know, to love, and to lose, not the least of which is the human capacity for awareness, learning, and experience in a more natural world.

“Becoming expert in field identification is a life project and an endlessly satisfying one,” Jenkins writes. “It involves slowing down, stepping back, sitting still, making lists and drawings, trying not to overthink or over describe. Your notebook, lens, and memory are your most important tools; your eyes, curiosity, and love your greatest assets.”

Postscript and References

The Role of a Teacher — Teachers still matter, and I don’t suspect that AI or apps will be replacing us anytime soon. Almost everything I know in nature came easier to me because I had the good fortune to learn while outdoors beside actual biologists. Yeah, you can learn French on your own, even go to France with your language books (and apps), but you’ll learn much faster with a language teacher at your side. Good teachers in nature can be scarce—but some no doubt live near you. So find as many as you can to accompany you and your printed field guides outside while looking and learning. In the intelligence of a human and in the pages of a book, there is nothing artificial.

Dragonflies of North America by Ed Lam and was published in October of 2024 by Princeton University Press (ISBN: 9780691232874)

Field Guide to the Woody Plants of the Northern Forest by Jerry Jenkins will be released on November 15, 2025, by Cornell University Press (ISBN: 9781501783319). The field guide is among a suite of publications by Jenkins and colleagues featuring plants of the Northern Forest, including stunning photographic manuals to woody plants, grasses, sedges, and mosses. The Northern Forest is a zone of terrain extending from the edge of the prairies in Ontario and Minnesota to the Atlantic coast. It includes all of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, New Hampshire, and Vermont; the northern parts of Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and New York; the forested eastern part of Minnesota; and the southern parts of Ontario and Quebec. (These books are a good reason to move there.) Thanks to a collaboration known as the Northern Forest Atlas, you can download some of these publications gratis.

Aubert, M., Lebe, R., Oktaviana, A.A. et al. Earliest hunting scene in prehistoric art. Nature 576 , 442–445 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1806-y

Recommended: Ted Gioia on “ The Glorious Future of the Book .”

I’m grateful to Sean Beckett, who in our years-long conversation on this topic, and in his review of this essay, offered indispensable ideas and editing. Thanks also to Jill Weber, Stephanie Lahar, and Sonia DeYoung for reviews. And the world owes immeasurable gratitude to Ed Lam and Jerry Jenkins for their knowledge, dedication, and talents.