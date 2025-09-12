Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David B. Williams's avatar
David B. Williams
18h

Bryan, you hit on a key point the sort of immediate value of an electronic guide, such as iNaturalist or Merlin's bird app, which often provides a quick and generally correct identification, in contrast to the often slower method of perusing (in its truest sense) a field guide and noting the variations that help with identification. Both work but I suspect that when one takes the time to figure out one's self that you may be more likely to remember and to notice particular features.

I also think that one key to a good field guide is the natural history and weaving together of the life history with connections to our species history, such as name derivation. By putting the species in context with the world around, I like to think this helps us connect more closely to the species and to the environment. At least, I hope that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juliet Wilson's avatar
Juliet Wilson
20h

I totally agree, I have many field guides and use them. I also have a list of useful online field guides that I use for the groups of species that i don't have book field guides for. I don't have a smartphone and even if i did, the only app I'd be interested in would be the Merlin app which would help me identify which birds are around by song, which is the one aspect that paper field guides can't really offer and online field guides only go part way towards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture