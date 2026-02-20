The lobed scales and heart-shaped fruits (samaras) of Yellow Birch / © Bryan Pfeiffer

IF you romp or ski too fast through the winter woods, you will surely miss the little miracles now scattered across the snowpack. If you’re dead-set on finding Snowy Owl or Bobcat, you’ll probably overlook the drama and opportunity at your feet. So slow your pace, open your mind, and scrutinize the snow like a detective. Only then will you discover what falls to earth from the birches. In these lovely bits of tree you’ll find fate and meaning, even poetry and story.

I’ve spent the past week devoted to the tiny fruits and scales of birches, four species in total: Paper Birch (Betula papyrifera), Gray Birch (B. populifolia), Yellow Birch (B. alleghaniensis), and Sweet Birch (B. lenta). Your local birches may vary, but trust me: If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ve got birches, which means you’re probably stepping on this extravaganza on your way to work, in your yard, or at the park.

© Bryan Pfeiffer

But before I give you the charm and meaning, here first is a year of birch reproductive biology distilled into a minute of reading:

Birches produce separate clusters of male and female flowers in slender, cylindrical structures known as catkins. An inch or two long, nascent male catkins now show themselves on birch twigs in winter; female catkins emerge from buds with leaves in spring.

The female catkin contains dozens to hundreds of overlapping, three-lobed scales arranged perpendicularly around a central axis (like horizontal shingles surrounding a flagpole). Each scale is attended by three female flowers. Once fertilized, a flower typically produces a single fruit known as a samara, which is a lovely word for a seed with wings.

Birch catkins hold their stacks of scales and samaras together into winter (below). That is, until a bird, a squirrel, snowfall, a strong wind, or someone like me comes along and causes the catkin to break apart, sending scales and samaras to snow and earth.

Laden female catkins of Paper Birch this week — two catkins on the left have begun to come apart / © Bryan Pfeiffer

That’s when we find them and the fun begins. If all goes well for a samara, it will eventually become a birch tree. So it might seem that the samara would be the celebrity of this essay. After all, a seed no bigger than the letter “o” on this page goes on to become something magisterial and more enduring than any one of us (including the heartless men and women in power here in the U.S. who don’t give a damn about trees). A tiny seed becomes a tree — isn’t that enough? (Yeah, it’s enough.)

And yet I’m finding myself more enamored of the three-lobed scales. To be sure, a mature tree is an experience — even the most reluctant tree hugger knows this. And I suspect many of you have your own seminal or profound experiences among trees.

In my case, when it succumbed to disease a half century ago, the American Elm in the backyard of my childhood home became the first great loss of my life. The Giant Sequoias of California’s Yosemite National Park brought me, as a teenager, my first encounter with the sublime. I’ve taken shelter from a torrential rain beneath a huge American Beech, chugged the sap of Sugar Maples, and borne witness to the oldest living trees on earth, the Great Basin Bristlecone Pines, one of which, still living, was a seed about 3,000 years B.C.

In January of 1998, a major ice storm coated and bent birches to earth here in Vermont — their crowns touched the snowpack. In the sunshine after the storm, I wandered up a hillside and into the crystal chandeliers of the Robert Frost’s poem “Birches,” which is about the exuberance of youth and the burdens of being an adult.

Frost writes that a boy swinging on birches lowers the trees temporarily to earth. (Birches are like that — they bend but do not break, and often spring back.) But an ice storm brings the encrusted birches down for good. Frost writes:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Soon the sun’s warmth makes them shed crystal shells Shattering and avalanching on the snow-crust— Such heaps of broken glass to sweep away You’d think the inner dome of heaven had fallen. They are dragged to the withered bracken by the load …

At various points in life, most of us are dragged to the withered bracken. I’ve been there literally as well, among the shattered remains of that ice storm. Sad and surreal, I’ll never forget the experience. But I now know yet another way to swing on birches: among their tiny, fallen scales. Sure, the seeds can become trees. The scales — their work is done; their destiny is to become dust. But not before becoming the subject of my fascination and photography.

Birch scales (sizes are approximate) / © Bryan Pfeiffer

More so than samaras, birch scales are fairly distinctive to species. Give me only a tiny scale, and I will name for you (most of the time) the birch species from which it came. Yellow Birch scales are robust and hairy, Sweet Birch slightly smaller and lacking hairs. Paper Birch scales, smaller still, resemble a fleur-de-lis. And Gray Birch…ah, the Gray Birch scales — they’re tiny birds on the wing.

For a week now, birch scales and samaras have been my destinations. They’ve guided me to my city’s central park for Yellow Birch scales, to a mature forest in western Vermont where I went knee-deep in snow to gather scales and samaras of Sweet Birch, to my local nature preserve for those little birds of Gray Birch, and to a singular White Birch in front of a federal building, where I was greeted by a pistol-carrying security guard who wondered what I was collecting off the snow with forceps into a glass vial. (We had a fine conversation about birches and security threats.)

A seed becomes a tree. A scale becomes dust. Along the way, I become both child and adult of that Frost poem. “Earth’s the right place for love,” he writes. “I don’t know where it’s likely to go better.” Still, Frost would like to take leave of earth for a while, as would I, and then return to start anew:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’d like to go by climbing a birch tree, And climb black branches up a snow-white trunk Toward heaven, till the tree could bear no more, But dipped its top and set me down again. That would be good both going and coming back. One could do worse than be a swinger of birches.

And one could do worse than be a lover of samaras and scales.

Postscripts

The complete poem “ Birches ” by Robert Frost.

The flowers of birch catkins have no petals — only reproductive parts. Absence of petals is a good sign that pollen is spread by wind rather than insects.

Correction: An early version of my post last week (“I Hear the Tree Buds Singing”) misidentified the top left image, which is in fact the twig of a White Ash.

