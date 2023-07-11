State Street (and the bow of my canoe).

Updated July 12: Chasing Nature is normally where I post essays about wildlife, wild places and the human condition. Yesterday was different because my home city of Montpelier, Vermont, was devastated — a downtown of live fish and drowned vehicles, of fuel oil and sewage and floodwater.

Across Vermont, we’ve seen scenes like these. Today we begin to dry out. Montpelier is a strong, resilient community. We’ll come back. But this is worse than any flooding since the legendary hurricane of 1938 and the flood of 1927.

These shots came from my canoe on June 11. I’ll add more images soon.

Proceeds from new subscriptions to Chasing Nature this week will be donated to flood-relief efforts here in Vermont. Or as an alternative, I’ll post other options for your donations when they become available. Thanks!

