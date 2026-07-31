Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Brian Willson's avatar
Brian Willson
4d

“‘Well, those apes were weird. Wonder what that was all about.’” 🤣

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4 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
Ann Cooper's avatar
Ann Cooper
4d

Thanks for using Greg Lasley's photos. I suppose this is a form of immortality when the photos he took pop up on INaturalist and remind the reader/viewer of Greg's generosity in sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm.

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
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