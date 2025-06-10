A Songbird and Your Psyche

In its enchanting song, the Black-faced Solitaire stops the world from spinning too fast. So listen for this songbird — and perhaps stick around for insights on nature, harmony, conservation, hope, gadgets, and writing on Substack.

Although this podcast episode is for everyone, it’s the AMA, the “Ask Me Anything,” in which I take questions from paying subscribers — you make Chasing Nature happen for all of us. After my brief reflection on the solitaire, I drift into questions about learning in nature, birds at the feeders, and whether humans might live more in harmony with the natural world (including how I myself balance the digital and the natural). I wrap up with perspective on the challenges of writing here on Substack.

As I mention in the episode, I like to think of myself as more of a writer than a talker. I think better while writing (or while walking in nature.) And as I said upon its launch, the podcast will be infrequent and modest — a “modcast.” For me, Chasing Nature remains all about writing for you: our shared ideas on wildlife, wild places, and the human condition. Whether you listen or read, thanks for being here.

Sara Orangetip and Lupine Blue / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Episode Notes

Those two butterflies above, Sara Orangetip and Lupine Blue, ostensibly get mentioned in this episode. Well, actually, it’s Acmon Blue in the episode, but the Lupine Blue — in the same genus (Icaricia) and at one time perhaps taxonomically an Acmon Blue — is the closest photo I’ve got.

My discourse on capitalism in this episode is far too cursory. For more on what I mean, here’s a post from 2022, using sugar as an example. Can Nations Really Save Nature? Bryan Pfeiffer · December 21, 2022 Read full story

The Black-faced Solitaire song is courtesy of Richard Ranft and Wikimedia Commons. The solitaire image above comes from Adam Jackson via iNaturalist and Creative Commons (CC0 1.0).

Canadian Tiger Swallowtail ( Papilio canadensis ) nectaring on a plant with many common names and only one binomial - Hesperis matronalis . © Bryan Pfeiffer