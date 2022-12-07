© Bryan Pfeiffer

PERCHED ON A ROCKY POINT along the coast of Maine, the Snowy Owl is languid, indifferent, a predator without country. The wind and cold and crashing waves do not matter. You do not matter. The Snowy Owl cares not that you have driven halfway across winter to witness a white bird alone on the headlands.

So as you peer through binoculars and watery eyes at a creature from a place wilder and colder than Maine, the owl fixes its gaze out to sea, where it might snatch a Bufflehead from the waves for a meal. But then you curse the wind chill or stomp your frozen feet. The owl spins its head your way.

From a Snowy Owl’s eyes the Arctic speaks. Hypnotic and seductive, like bioluminescence or romance, the glow brings you immediate and ancient pleasure. From the intensity of this gaze you cannot look away. And yet from the owl there is no reciprocity.

The Snowy Owl is not like you or me. It has no interest in killing and eating you. And even if it suspects that you yourself might want to kill and eat it, the owl decides that you are for the time being watching from a safe distance. So it is done with you. And in that moment before it turns its gaze back toward the sea, back to its thoughts and desires, the Snowy Owl sends you a message: “Go about your business. I’ve got mice and voles and ducks to kill here. Go lead your quiet life.”