A sampling from the beach.

ALONE ON A TWO-MILE SHOAL off the North Carolina coast, I did not expect to encounter extinction. My aspirations that morning were far less profound: walking, thinking and learning to identify a few seashells along the beach.

The farther I walked, however, stopping like a plover to pick at cockles and whelks, surfclams and sand dollars, the more I began to see and feel the drama of life and death on earth.

Covering 70 percent of the earth’s surface, the seas conceal incomprehensible biodiversity that few of us will ever explore. And yet twice a day the tides cast ashore the ocean’s winsome remains — some of the most ornate and precious manifestations of calcium and carbon on the planet.

It was there among the tide zone’s disarray and beauty that I found the shell of an animal that lived and went extinct nearly 2 million years ago. Apart from the unbridled awe at stumbling upon the remnant of something now gone forever, my discovery became a reflection on the human capacity to destroy and to wonder.

MOST OF US usually chase nature’s ephemera: Nearly every bird we watch flies away. Insects display a certain dismissiveness before they take off. Herbaceous plants will flower and wither and die. The satisfaction of seashells is permanence. I can pick one up, dust it off, observe it from every angle, even pocket it should I care to spend more time with it later at home. Among these shells, I need no binoculars, no net or any other gear. Only my senses, including a sense of adventure and possibility.

When I had set out to learn seashells — during a retreat near the Rachel Carson Reserve, a short paddle out from Beaufort, N.C. — I was like a kid learning to walk or a novice birder elated by American Robins, Song Sparrows and other common birds. I began with the abundant shells on the beach, including the various arks, which are classic bivalves that might crudely be passed off as clams. After only a few days I could distinguish, even while walking past them in the sand, the subtle differences in shape and curves among Incongruous Ark, Blood Ark and the ever-present Ponderosa Ark. There was satisfaction in that, like knowing the maple species in my forest.

And then I noticed a shell a lot like the others but not quite right. It matched nothing I had been seeing on the beach nor anything in my field guides. At home I took some measurements and pictures and asked experts for an identification. My shell turned out to be an ark (without a common name) in all likelihood called Noetia limula, believed to have lived from the late Pliocene to early Pleistocene, which basically means this bivalve went about its business through the ages and went extinct about 1.8 million years ago.

And yet on the beach I held its remains in the palm of my hand.

Most seashells we encounter are relatively new, only recently separated from their living or dying inhabitants. Some might be as old as the beach itself. My Noetia shell was a fossil. But unlike most fossils, which often appear to us as abstractions embedded in rock, it did not differ much from the myriad other seashells on the beach. Nearly 2 million years ago, the shoreline of North Carolina wasn’t much different either. Maybe that’s why my shell was to me more than a fossil, more than artifact.

Nobody was on the beach to protest or witness or lament — or cause — the extinction of Noetia limula 1.8 million years ago. It passed naturally. After all, extinction, notably mass extinction, has been a way of life on earth for hundreds of millions of years, owing to shifting continental plates, rising and falling sea levels, volcanic eruptions, asteroid strikes and their ilk.

Now add to that litany of calamities human beings. We have the power to warm a planet, to deplete and destroy its vast biological diversity, and yet seemingly no capacity to do much of anything about it. Science and laws, sustainable development and carbon offsets — they aren’t coming to our or the planet’s rescue. At least not anytime soon. Neither are COP gatherings of nations over climate and biodiversity.

Until they might, all that remains of my own shaken faith and hope is the stuff that makes us human: our capacity for wonder in nature. Maybe it still resides in all of us: like a kid dipping a net into a frog pond, a teacher pausing before class for a dawn chorus of songbirds, a night nurse watching fireflies, anyone who can still hear the ocean in a seashell — or might even use it to time-travel by 1.8 million years on a beach.

