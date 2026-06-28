Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Snell's avatar
John Snell
4d

Thank you, my friend. The Wood Thrush song takes me back more than 50 years to the first time I was aware of this magnificent music and, now, yes, not heard as often as it needs to be for a healthy world. Onward in this day.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
Juliet Wilson's avatar
Juliet Wilson
4d

Those two moths are so beautiful. I love the names of moths. In fact i recently used a selection of random UK moth names as a prompt for a writing group, and everyone loved it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Pfeiffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture