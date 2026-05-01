Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Sue Cloutier's avatar
Sue Cloutier
3d

The surprising flower of beaked hazelnut is the first sign of spring for me, next the blush of red maple flowers that wash over the hillsides. Finally the richness of unfurling leaves. I am glad to be alive (in spite of those other things). Thank you Bryan.

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David B. Williams's avatar
David B. Williams
3d

Fun and informative as usual.

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