Halberd-leaved Violet ( Viola hastata ) / © Bryan Pfeiffer

I’m spending quality time these days on my belly in the company of violets: yellow violets on the woodland trails, white violets in wetlands, and purple violets on the hillside behind my home. Among violets I am often surprised and confused — and yet always content.

Surprise, confusion, and contentment are also among my sentiments relating to this publication, Chasing Nature, which is in part why I’m launching this occasional insider letter for paying subscribers. In addition to my expression of gratitude, this first edition, a five-minute read, has four short items, all of which are really about us: