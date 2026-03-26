Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Mackenzie Rivers's avatar
Mackenzie Rivers
1d

Sadly, but predictably, I think many people might agree with the sentiment “I can’t say that my life would be materially depleted if the Rice’s Whale or other species were to suffer or go extinct” but then, that’s the human condition, right? To assign or not assign value based on the innate belief in our rights/needs above all other beings on the planet. Maybe value isn’t the point. Maybe simply being a piece of the puzzle (ant, human, eel, whale, fungi, whatever) is the big picture point. Thank you for sharing this. I’m sharing it everywhere I can.

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3 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
Sue Cloutier's avatar
Sue Cloutier
1d

All the extinctions. All the losses. All the angst.

Being unaware is no excuse. We are all responsible.

I track local extinctions where I live. So much loss. I started a property list in 1980: Moths & butterflies, birds & spring ephemerals, and more.

Many of these species no longer brighten my day as I walk my trails.

I have protected this place from development, created a management plan, all to provide a refuge within this landscape.

Actions beyond the manager of this parcel will continue to impact diversity here. We each do what we can to protect, but the winds of change are selfish today.

What will tomorrow bring? We can't give up. Your actions, your refuge for diversity may be what makes a difference.

Thank you Bryan, for reminding me.

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