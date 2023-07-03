My vantage before the fires.

More on that in extra content for paying subscribers at the end of this essay. By the way, this post's gallery of nature will be more dramatic and pleasing when viewed in a browser on your computer than on your phone. Onward into the fires.

THE SMOKE WE BREATHE is a soft white orchid with seductive petals. It’s an orange fritillary butterfly with mosaic wings and blue eyes. And it is the alarm calls of a sandpiper perched atop a spruce.

Borne from the fires in Canada, the smoke we breathe is of a land so vast and wide that while gazing across its terrain I can sense the curvature of Earth. To help bring clarity to our air, I give you life from the burning land: photographs and recollections from my own expedition a year ago to where the fires now burn near Hudson Bay in Quebec.

Wildlife is by no means this land’s only gifts. For many of us here in the northeastern United States, the smoke we breathe comes from the same place sending us electricity captured from its wild rivers. Even as the hydropower (transmitted south by the provincial utility Hydro-Quebec) ostensibly helps curb the climate disaster, the smoke reminds us of our climate urgency.

On this particular trip I journeyed 1,000 miles north from my home in Vermont to Radisson, Quebec. Along the way and beyond, where there were either Cree villages and settlements or no people at all, I sought from the vast land its little things — mostly butterflies and dragonflies whose common names included “arctic” and “muskeg” and “boreal.”

For two weeks, mostly in bogs each day, my two friends and I lived with wet feet and a personal cloud of blackflies. In the triumvirate of northern biting insects, blackflies are the least pernicious if you ask me. They’re like an overloaded email inbox — always there, often annoying, but not much threat to your well-being. By contrast, mosquitoes are at times ominous, like viruses. And the deerfly is thuggish, painful, like a mugger.

Yet I would bear far worse to be among those bogs. After all, in so many of them flies the Bog Fritillary (Boloria eunomia). We were never far from this orange butterfly’s gentle flaps and glides and poses. In total, we encountered five different species of these “lesser fritillaries” in the genus Boloria, best distinguished by the patterns on the underside of their hind wings, a few examples of which I’ve included for you below. And yet, as you’ll also see, not all that flies is so boldly marked. Among butterflies, sometimes it pays to resemble rock or lichen.

Top : Bog Fritillary (ventral and dorsal) / Bottom : American Silver-bordered Fritillary ( Boloria myrina ) and Frigga Fritillary ( Boloria frigga ) / ©Bryan Pfeiffer

Jutta Arctic ( Oeneis jutta ) and Arctic Blue ( Plebejus glandon ) / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Butterflies like these are now burning in the fires of Quebec and elsewhere across Canada. Although some of them might escape the flames, plants of course have no such recourse. To be sure, fire is a natural event in this habitat, but historically more so in western Canada than in the eastern provinces. And while we can’t be sure that the warming climate is a factor this particular fire season, researchers suggest that drier and hotter conditions will indeed bring more frequent and intense fires to the eastern provinces.

It means that into this summer, and in years to come, more Americans will be breathing the smoke of orchids and saxifrages and laurels from farther north. Again, fire isn’t necessarily evil here; flowers burn wherever its goes. But the climate crisis is drying forests and all but setting a match to them — and to plants like these.

Clockwise: Sheep Laurel ( Kalmia angustifolia ), Three-tooted Saxifrage ( Saxifraga tricuspidata ), the orchid Hooded Ladies’-Tresses ( Spiranthes romanzoffiana ), Rock Harlequin ( Corydalis sempervirens ), White Bog Orchid ( Platanthera dilatata ).

points out that the smoke many of us are breathing is not unlike dirty air inhaled every day by people around the world, except theirs comes from the burning of fossil fuels.

“In fact, we should probably—in our hearts if not our lungs—be grateful for a few days like this,” he writes in a dispatch called We Can See Clearly Now. “They bring us much much closer to the lived experience of billions of our brothers and sisters.”

In this dispatch of mine, I do not bring us closer to those billions, including the Cree people of James Bay whose lives have variably been ruined, disrupted or enhanced by the development of massive hydroelectric power generation across their lands.

I am ill-qualified to bring you a fully informed opinion on the power play for land and water, affecting Cree hunting and fishing grounds and raging for a half century in Quebec — and that will likely continue. I only bring you closer to flowers, little flying things and a big landscape on fire — a place that otherwise might be dismissed as an abstraction of moose and mosquitos and spruce trees.

From the Niger Delta to the Middle East to the fracking lands of Pennsylvania, people and places invariably suffer so that we have the crude and fuels that run our lives. Whether it’s from burning forests or smoldering battlefields, or even places where there is no fire at all, on a warming and shrinking planet, no matter where we are, the smoke we breathe is the air we breathe.

Steven Daniel botanizing at Long Point, James Bay, Quebec

Solitary Sandpiper / © Bryan Pfeiffer

