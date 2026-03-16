Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly C. Ballantyne's avatar
Kelly C. Ballantyne
3d

Thank you for this wonderful post about Skunk Cabbage, Bryan! I especially love the thermometer in the spathe and infrared images. I missed seeing them in my neck of the woods this year as I’m currently in Asheville, NC. While there were plenty of Skunk Cabbages at the UNC Botanical Garden, they’d all already leafed out. I much prefer seeing them as they first push through the ground as you’ve pictured here.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
Lorna Dielentheis's avatar
Lorna Dielentheis
2d

Honored I got to visit these crazy plants with you! I’m so glad you brought that thermometer (and that we didn’t lose it 😂). Cheers to the first blooms of the year!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Pfeiffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture