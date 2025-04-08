© Bryan Pfeiffer

Greetings, readers: Here’s my contribution to an evening of poetry, verse, and music celebrating National Poetry Month and Poem City here in Montpelier, Vermont, a few days ago. Also, please scroll onward to the spring beauties below and my note to Chasing Nature’s paying subscribers. Thanks!

GRANTED, I’m not an early bird. I sleep through the confetti of warblers at dawn, and then doze with one eye open to the humans below me going about their rituals.

After all, in April, not until late morning does the sun prepare my zephyrs. Only then, from my perch on a big white pine by the quarry, do I launch and float on rounds — to seek the day’s fresh carrion.

I am the bird of death.

Or so they say.

Ruby-crowned Kinglet (© Rollin Tebbetts) / Beaked Hazelnut (© Bryan Pfeiffer)

Flight activates my senses — by now I’ve lost track of how many.

In the outrage of a kinglet and the flare of a hazelnut, I welcome April’s crimson fireworks.

In the dewy song of a Hermit Thrush, the American nightingale, I hear longing, desire. Maybe loneliness.

In the air I can taste mud and earthworm, last year’s rotting leaves, and purification in this year’s maple steam.

When the grouse pounds his chest, he beats a rhythm in me as well. We vultures are tuned that way — we sense the world in our blood and feathers and hollow bones.

And yet it is written that most acute is my sense of smell. It’s how I find food. And not just roadkill. Roadkill’s easy — and frankly I don’t like to be seen around roadkill too often because people then dismiss me as merely a scavenger.

Okay, I get it: A swan I am not. But I can smell the lies of a weasel and the promise of wild leeks. I inhale butterfly perfume and salamander desire.

And I can smell the fear in you.

Yeah, the world can be harsh and scary. You don’t need to hear that from me. Certainly not now. But it’s the only world we’ve got — the only one. So don’t waste time. Beyond that, well, sorry, I don’t have much advice for you — I’m just a vulture after all. (Well, okay, maybe check for ticks and stop with the doom-scrolling.)

But I will say this:

It’s spring. The wood frogs mate in roadside ditches. Wildflowers bloom in naked woods. Children laugh in the schoolyard. So don’t miss it. You’ve got common sense — and senses of your own. Use ‘em.

At the very least, once a day, stop what you’re doing. Look up. I’ll be there — an ugly head on tender wings. A messenger, a reminder.

I am the bird of death.

Or so they say.

© Bryan Pfeiffer

Inspiration for this essay comes in part from the poetry of Charles Finn, especially “The Memoir of a Raven,” published in his collection with photographs from Barbara Michelman titled “On a Benediction of Wind” (and with gratitude to

, who writes

).

The Next Podcast Episode: Ask Me Anything

Virginia Spring Beauties ( Claytonia virginica ) / © Bryan Pfeiffer

Dearest Paying Subscribers: This one is exclusively for you. I’m dedicating the next episode of the Chasing Nature podcast to your inquiries about whatever inspires you on the long, green path. Ask me anything about birds or blackflies, orchids or the Oxford comma, even how to eek out a meager income here on Substack.

Among the perks of your paid subscription is direct email access to me. So if you write, I will read. And I’ll do my best to respond in the podcast episode. Even if podcasts aren’t your thing, Substack has nonetheless made it easy to listen. My episodes are here. I’ve also started a Substack Chat where paying subscribers can submit their questions. Thanks!

Ask Me Anything

Visit the Chat

Related