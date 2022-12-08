Our inaugural WTF exhibits a pair of copulating damselflies. These are Subarctic Bluets (Coenagrion interrogatum) in a position that might make authors of the Kama Sutra blush. That’s the male “on top,” basically grasping the female by the scruff of her neck (prothorax) with a pair of clamps at the tip of his abdomen. She’s curved her abdomen forward to link up with his junk below his thorax.

They go at it like this for quite some time, even fly around in this “copulatory wheel” (which looks like a sideways heart). If it all sounds lovely and romantic, well, it is not lovely and romantic. It’s ruthless and brutal. But, hey, sex is complicated. I’ll explain in a future WTF for paid subscribers. For now, however, enjoy these elegant damselflies. Even though they resemble the little bluets near you, they are indeed subarctic with a range spanning much of Canada and Alaska and barely reaching into northern tier U.S. states.

WTFs are Wild Things Flying, Fornicating, Feeding, Flirting, Faking, Flowering or Flashing — a provocative or evocative image and relevant thoughts about the world every week or so here on Chasing Nature.

See your subscription options