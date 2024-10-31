In the spirit of today, here’s a Halloween Pennant ( Celithemis eponina ) and its shadow / © Bryan Pfeiffer

MOST OF US here in North America gain an extra hour this weekend, which I suspect we will use in any number of ways:

Fretting about the U.S. presidential election.

Sleeping.

Being with people we love.

Discovering an insect with such reproductive freedom that females carry on in life producing generation after generation of many more females — with absolutely no males whatsoever on the scene.

Other.

Accordingly, I bring you two essays from the Chasing Nature archives. One, sort of a perennial favorite, is about how to game the system and make the most of your extra hour when we dial back the clocks. The other is about that insect, an aphid (and not the dragonfly above), now floating around like little bits of powder-blue fuzz.

I published these two essays when Chasing Nature was young, with about half its current community of nearly 8,000 subscribers. So even before I gain my extra hour, I’ll take some time now for gratitude: Thanks to you all for making possible this journey in ideas expressed in short essays and nature photography.

By the way, that dragonfly above, a Halloween Pennant (Celithemis eponina), was indeed projecting its colors onto the sand here in the U.S. state of Florida on 14 February 2017.

