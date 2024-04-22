Beaked Hazelnut and Ruby-crowned Kinglet

HALFWAY between the Equator and the North Pole, the green will come soon enough. Earth Day at this latitude is instead fifty shades of red.

It is the fireworks of a Beaked Hazelnut flower and the eruption from a Ruby-crowned Kinglet. It is maples ablaze and knotweed emerging.

Earth Day is the unequivocal crimson of a trillium and the incontrovertible carmine of a butterfly. It is the epaulets on a blackbird and the embodiment of an eft.

Fear not — the green is coming. But here in Vermont, and in lots of other temperate zones around the world where the leaves have not yet popped, the vernal is first a celebration of red.

And however you mark this day — on red alert for the planet, simply alert for the red, or both — I offer you Earth Day greetings and gratitude. We’re here together on a troubled planet, a beautiful place nonetheless — and the only one we’ve got.

Red Maple canopy (female flowers are red, males appear orangish) / female flowers up close

Red-winged Blackbird and Red Trillium

Red Eft (Eastern Newt) and Red-banded Hairstreak

Japanese Knotweed

Finally, thanks to Rollin Tebbetts for that Ruby-crowned Kinglet image (of which I am eternally envious). The rest of the images are mine.

