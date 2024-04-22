HALFWAY between the Equator and the North Pole, the green will come soon enough. Earth Day at this latitude is instead fifty shades of red.
It is the fireworks of a Beaked Hazelnut flower and the eruption from a Ruby-crowned Kinglet. It is maples ablaze and knotweed emerging.
Earth Day is the unequivocal crimson of a trillium and the incontrovertible carmine of a butterfly. It is the epaulets on a blackbird and the embodiment of an eft.
Fear not — the green is coming. But here in Vermont, and in lots of other temperate zones around the world where the leaves have not yet popped, the vernal is first a celebration of red.
And however you mark this day — on red alert for the planet, simply alert for the red, or both — I offer you Earth Day greetings and gratitude. We’re here together on a troubled planet, a beautiful place nonetheless — and the only one we’ve got.
Kindred spirits abound. Seeking sanctuary in the wilds. Glad to know we are not alone. Perhaps better days are ahead. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for helping us see red, Bryan. Heather has had some red maple flowers and buds on the counter here for a few days, marveling and puzzling over the details, loupe in hand. And I've been noticing the red coloring inside sprouting acorns. The male cardinal calling eagerly around the house qualifies too, I reckon.
Congrats on the milestones in subscribers! That's a wonderful response to excellent work. People are hungry for your triple-threat skillset: field biologist, writer, photographer.