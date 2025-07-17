Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Cloutier's avatar
Sue Cloutier
2d

Well I clicked the ‘Like’ button but I ache with the loss and pain you penned about. To be a caring community means we share both the beauty and pain of awareness. Thank you for keeping us together through your writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Bryan Pfeiffer and others
eMMe's avatar
eMMe
2d

It is in these writings on Substack... yours and others... I seek to nourish my humanity in words of thoughtfulness. Thank you for sharing a beautiful and tender exchange with a young reader during this time of grief and loss and fragile hope for a time less cruel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture