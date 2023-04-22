Carolina Spring Beauty, Sharp-lobed Hepatica and Bloodroot / © Bryan Pfeiffer

FOR A MONTH I followed the spring northward from Florida to Vermont, walking trails among woodland wildflowers and contemplating notions of beauty.

Along the way, I filled pages of my field notebook with ideas about the evolution of beauty and our aesthetic in nature. Give me a week or two (or a lifetime) and I might have an essay for you about all this.

Until then, on Earth Day 2023, here are a few of those wildflowers, many of which I photographed yesterday (21 April) in calcium-rich woods beside Lake Champlain here in my home state of Vermont.

Basically, these plants complete the business of reproduction before the tree canopy leafs-out. So they are bursts of color, form and function in naked woods. You’ll get a sense of that scale in a few of the images below. Onward.

Red Trillium ( Trillium erectum ) in Vermont

Early Meadow-Rue (Thalictrum dioecium): male flowers (like chandeliers) and female flowers in Vermont

White Trillium ( Trillium grandiflorum ) in Vermont

Bloodroot ( Sanguinaria canadensis ) in Vermont

Round-lobed Hepatica (Hepatica americana) in Vermont and Trillium luteum/cuneatum in Tennessee

Trout Lily ( Erythronium americanum ) in Vermont

Finally, rare in Vermont, Virginia Spring Beauty ( Claytonia virginica ). (Our common Claytonia is C. carolina .)

Share

Postscript

Yes, I know, I’m late with the final Practical Nature Photography lecture in our seminar for paying subscribers. My excuses are pictured above in this post. I’ll have Lecture 5 (mop-up) for you next week. Thanks, everyone, for your patience.