Chasing Nature

Chasing Nature

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Bruce Post's avatar
Bruce Post
5d

Speaking of droplets, this is my Golden Rule: Dew unto others as they would dew unto you.

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
John Snell's avatar
John Snell
5d

All of this life—as huge as redwoods or blue whale or as impossibly small as your drop or even so small as to be invisible seen under a 7-power lens—ALL of it powered by the sun, ALL of it just friggin' amazing. Thank you for continuing to Chase Nature and bring us along for the hike.

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1 reply by Bryan Pfeiffer
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