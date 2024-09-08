AUDIO
If you’d rather hear some of the nature-chasing on Chasing Nature, below are various narrated posts, interviews, and other audio features. Thanks for listening.
Podcast Interview: “Bird Man” – Rumble Strip
A birdwatching outing with the phenomenal Erica Heilman, whose podcast Rumble Strip won a Peabody award and was named number one podcast by The New Yorker and The Atlantic (among many other tributes). In this episode, Erica and I go birdwatching and talk about stuff (including how I’d be okay with dying in a bog). Listen »
Interview: “Chasing Nature, Chasing Hope” – September 2024
A wide-ranging discussion about conservation, joy, writing (and even capitalism and my simple philosophy on life) published in the new online magazine From the Ground Up. Read or listen »
A Butterfly is a Place – 30 August 2024
My essay and narration about how little brown butterflies can embody big ideas in nature, especially place. Read or listen »
My Fading Serenade – 30 June 2024
Songbird decline — and my own decline. My essay about aging as a field biologist. Read or listen »
Radio Feature: Migrating Dragonflies – 18 September 2018
Vermont Public’s Outdoor Radio program featured me discussing one of the most ambitious animals on Earth: a migratory dragonfly called Wandering Glider (Pantala flavescens). Listen »
Radio Feature: Don’t Call them Seagulls – 17 January 2018
Once again, I join the Outdoor Radio for an adventure among gulls at a local composting outfit. Listen »
More audio is on the way …