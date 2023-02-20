Chasing Nature

From lifeless insects on pins, lessons for the living. But are we worthy?
Bryan Pfeiffer
14
New for Chasing Nature's paying subscribers, an online course for any of you with an ordinary point-and-shoot camera or phone.
Bryan Pfeiffer
11
A rare and charismatic eagle has returned to the state of Maine. And yet in this meditation on the oddities of birdwatching, I more enjoyed a gull…
Bryan Pfeiffer
9
The Real Meaning of Groundhog Day: A celebration of light, enlightenment and procreation (not necessarily among groundhogs).
Bryan Pfeiffer
3

January 2023

Our inaugural chat about benefits for Chasing Nature's paid subscribers (and my photo of a Yellow-breasted Chat).
Bryan Pfeiffer
16
One of the most spectacular places on earth, the Grand Canyon, is cruel to writers. So when words fail, I instead bring you an insect and its tiny…
Bryan Pfeiffer
23
Although it is hardly my intent, this winter bud might evoke for you the sensuality of a Georgia O’Keeffe painting. It is, after all, what botanists…
Bryan Pfeiffer
11
Now more than ever, especially as I try to stop the world from spinning so fast, I find solace among the prosaic. This week’s WTF features wild things…
Bryan Pfeiffer
10
Although the Secret Service kicked me out of her private meeting, I got my interview with Hillary Clinton. You asked, so here's the inside story.
Bryan Pfeiffer
3

December 2022

A digest of dispatches to close out 2022: 1) an essay on journalism, nature and the Substack community; 2) a sedge, a fraud and a butterfly; 3) new…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Discursive thoughts on journalism, extinction and Substack. (Yeah, that's me and Hillary Clinton in the image.)
Bryan Pfeiffer
10
We close 2022 with fraud. This WTF is a Wild Thing Faking. Not a flower, at least not one you might expect, this is a sedge in the genus Rhynchospora…
Bryan Pfeiffer
14
