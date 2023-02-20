Subscribe
Sign in
Home
WTFs
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Honoring Dead Butterflies
From lifeless insects on pins, lessons for the living. But are we worthy?
Bryan Pfeiffer
Feb 20
24
14
Share this post
Honoring Dead Butterflies
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A Nature Photography Seminar on Substack
New for Chasing Nature's paying subscribers, an online course for any of you with an ordinary point-and-shoot camera or phone.
Bryan Pfeiffer
Feb 12
22
11
Share this post
A Nature Photography Seminar on Substack
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Eagle and the Gull
A rare and charismatic eagle has returned to the state of Maine. And yet in this meditation on the oddities of birdwatching, I more enjoyed a gull…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Feb 6
25
9
Share this post
The Eagle and the Gull
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Sex in the Daylight
The Real Meaning of Groundhog Day: A celebration of light, enlightenment and procreation (not necessarily among groundhogs).
Bryan Pfeiffer
Feb 1
17
3
Share this post
Sex in the Daylight
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
Your Aspirations?
Our inaugural chat about benefits for Chasing Nature's paid subscribers (and my photo of a Yellow-breasted Chat).
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jan 22
9
16
Share this post
Your Aspirations?
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
1.8 Billion Years of the Sublime (in Three Minutes of Reading)
One of the most spectacular places on earth, the Grand Canyon, is cruel to writers. So when words fail, I instead bring you an insect and its tiny…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jan 21
31
23
Share this post
1.8 Billion Years of the Sublime (in Three Minutes of Reading)
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
WTF No. 6: The Eroticism and Mythology of the Naked Bud
Although it is hardly my intent, this winter bud might evoke for you the sensuality of a Georgia O’Keeffe painting. It is, after all, what botanists…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jan 15
26
11
Share this post
WTF No. 6: The Eroticism and Mythology of the Naked Bud
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
WTF No. 5: Blackbirds, a Mule and Polygamy
Now more than ever, especially as I try to stop the world from spinning so fast, I find solace among the prosaic. This week’s WTF features wild things…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jan 7
23
10
Share this post
WTF No. 5: Blackbirds, a Mule and Polygamy
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Chasing Hillary
Although the Secret Service kicked me out of her private meeting, I got my interview with Hillary Clinton. You asked, so here's the inside story.
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jan 7
13
3
Share this post
Chasing Hillary
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
December 2022
Journalism and Extinction
A digest of dispatches to close out 2022: 1) an essay on journalism, nature and the Substack community; 2) a sedge, a fraud and a butterfly; 3) new…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Dec 30, 2022
9
Share this post
Journalism and Extinction
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Between Bombs and Butterflies
Discursive thoughts on journalism, extinction and Substack. (Yeah, that's me and Hillary Clinton in the image.)
Bryan Pfeiffer
Dec 30, 2022
10
10
Share this post
Between Bombs and Butterflies
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
WTF No. 4: Fakery and an Insect
We close 2022 with fraud. This WTF is a Wild Thing Faking. Not a flower, at least not one you might expect, this is a sedge in the genus Rhynchospora…
Bryan Pfeiffer
Dec 30, 2022
10
14
Share this post
WTF No. 4: Fakery and an Insect
chasingnature.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Bryan Pfeiffer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts